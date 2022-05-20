Villains, laughs and long naps: Shorty St actors recount memories for anniversary



This month, New Zealand's favourite soap Shortland Street celebrates its 30th anniversary. A significant number of high profile Shorty actors from across the years have originated, or at least grown up in, the Bay of Plenty. Carly Gibbs asked some of these Bay actors for their memories of Shortland Street, and how their love of the arts and eventual career paths were created during their time in the Bay.

Tim Balme - Greg Feeney

Tim Balme. Photo / George Novak

Balme wore snug leather and rode a badass motorbike during recurring stints from 1994 to 1999.

A drug dealer and criminal, Greg arrived on the scene as the step-brother of Carmen (Theresa Healey) and was repeatedly in trouble. He had a romance with nurse Kirsty Knight (Angela Dotchin) and started an affair with bisexual nurse Caroline Buxton (Tandi Wright), leaving the show in an iconic scene with a pregnant Caroline riding into the sunset.

Balme and his brothers Tony and Chris went to Ōtūmoetai College. He diversified into writing for television in the early 2000s. He is the creator, head writer and producer of The Brokenwood Mysteries, New Zealand's most successful international series.

Tim Balme. Photo / George Novak

What interesting side-effects did playing a bad boy have for you in real life?

When Greg sauntered into Ferndale he was the character the fans hated to love, but apart from romancing audience favourites, he was a drug dealer. In real life, this bit me a few times. I was turned away from a chemist in Dunedin when I was seeking medicine for a bad head cold. The chemist was convinced I was only after the pseudoephedrine. It probably didn't help that my opening line was "help me out here, I'm struggling. Give me the hard stuff."

Around the same time, an elderly woman lambasted me in a supermarket yelling "you leave that Kirsty alone". She was brandishing an umbrella and seemed prepared to use it. She was really angry.

As a writer, how hard do you imagine it's been for Shortland Street's storyliners to keep up with evolving social issues over 30 years and the constant need to evolve and be a touchpoint for Kiwis?

Storyliners and writers on Shortland Street have my utmost respect. It's a relentless pursuit towards being relevant, contemporary, and filling that insatiable need for story. Hats off to them all. Tim Balme

How were you shaped as an actor by being from Tauranga?

Tauranga gifted me a love for theatre through excellent teachers at school - most notably Bob Addison at Ōtūmoetai College. Though, the idea of being a professional actor was not deemed realistic back then - although Bob quietly encouraged me. I had to venture out of town to find a way into the profession, but being told it wasn't a viable career probably made me want it more.

Shane Cortese - Dominic 'Dom' Thompson

Shane Cortese. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cortese played Dom from 2003 to 2004 and debuted on the show as Toni Thompson (Laura Hill)'s brother. However, it was briefly thought that he might also be the half-brother of Chris Warner (Michael Galvin). Initially appearing as a protagonist, Dom soon developed into a sinister character. In 2004 he burned himself to death after trying to kill Chris as a last-ditch effort to cover up his murder of Avril (Kate Louise Elliott).

Cortese went to Tauranga Boys' College, where his nickname in Year 13 was Pretty Boy or "PB", bestowed on him by the First XV.

He was a voracious cricketer and was there until the sixth form, before moving to Palmerston North. Cortese is still friends with many of his old school chums, including actor Erik Thomson and Balme. Cortese and Balme used to run the video shop on Cameron Rd at the weekends.

Dominic Thompson debuted on the show as nurse Toni Thompson's brother. Photo / South Pacific Pictures

To act means to transform. Can you explain what that means for how you used to get into character to play bad-boy, Dom?

Everyone has different methods, some dive way back into backstories, and some are method. Mine is all about what's written on the page. Once you get a script it's been through so many edits that the writers have thought of every angle. My job was to bring it to life in between action and cut. Quite simple, really.

What's something that happened backstage on the Shortland Street set among the cast and crew that you recall fondly?

I can recall a new actress sitting on the couch waiting to go into a scene with me when she told me she would hate to be a villainous character, that she would hate it if the public didn't like her. As much as I could understand her, I said that I didn't care if the public likes or hates me. I just wanted them to watch me. She got it.

How were you shaped as an actor by being from Tauranga?

Acting was not on my radar in Tauranga. I had dreams of being a Black Cap. However, I did work in a Video Station on the weekends with Tim Balme. Erik Thomson would pop in and hang out, so I guess it was instilled through osmosis.

Teuila Blakely - Vasa Levi

Teuila Blakely. Photo / Andrew Warner

Blakely played the feisty yet vulnerable nurse Vasa Levi. She first appeared in several guest stints in 2010 and 2011 before becoming a regular character in August 2011. She was ex-wife to Maxwell Avia (Robbie Magasiva) and mum of Ula (Frankie Adams).

She fell for a terminally ill patient and was demoted and was arrested for the murder of Travis Corfield (John Tui) but later cleared. She left Shortland Street with Sam (Rene Naufahu). Blakely was born in Tauranga and spent her early years living in Welcome Bay. Her mum is Samoan, her dad is from Central Otago. They owned takeaway jaunts The Kebab on Cameron Rd and the Chippewa in Greerton.

Her mum helped establish the first Pacifica Women's League in Tauranga and Blakely and her four siblings would do shows for their conferences. At Tauranga South School (now Gate Pa), she joined the choir. Shortly afterwards, the family moved to West Auckland.

Vasa Levi and daughter Ula. Photo / South Pacific Pictures

What drew you to Shortland Street?

As a New Zealand actor, Shortland Street is like a rite of passage. It really meant a lot to me to be a part of the very first Samoan family in Ferndale too. Representation matters.

If you could suggest one storyline for Shortland Street, what would it be and why?

This suggestion actually came from a fan recently. Vasa returns to her role as director of nursing, and she's also Viliami's aunty (from her relationship with Travis) and turns Madonna's life upside down.

How were you shaped as an actress by being from Tauranga?

Being from Tauranga has shaped me as a person, which in turn shapes me as an actress. Auckland and Aucklanders were so intimidating to me when we moved here. Growing up in Welcome Bay for the first seven years of my life are some of my happiest memories, and Tauranga will always be my beloved hometown.

Rawiri Jobe - Eddie Adams

Rawiri Jobe. Photo / Andrew Warner

Jobe played Leanne Black-Johnson (Jenny Ludlam)'s son, and ambulance driver Eddie.

His character Adams (who appeared onscreen from 2019 to 2021) promptly gets in gang trouble and later fathers a child with surgeon Esther Samuels (Ngahuia Piripi). Known affectionately as "Ra", Jobe is the youngest of three children and was born to Māori father Te Weu "TJ" and Austrian-Kiwi mother Helga, who live in Hairini.

He started schooling at Merivale School before shifting around and becoming an all-rounder at Tauranga Boys' College, gravitating towards the arts. Balme's godmother is Jobe's great-aunt; and Jobe is married to former Shorty favourite Grace Palmer, who played the late Lucy Karim.

Eddie with his mum Leanne. Photo / South Pacific Pictures

What's a favourite memory you have from your time on Shortland Street?

Shooting scenes with my onscreen family - Sally Martin and Jennifer Ludlum. I had my first and last Shorty scenes with them and they were always the best. We brought the best out of each other but also had an uncanny ability to make each other laugh when we definitely weren't supposed to.



What souvenirs have you kept to remember the show?

I may have stolen a couple of pairs of undies. Don't tell the wardrobe department.



How were you shaped as an actor by being from Tauranga?

To get out of my schoolwork I did everything I could when it came to music, acting and filmmaking. It has undoubtedly shaped who I have become as an actor.

Bree Peters - Dr Pania Stevens

Bree Peters. Photo / File

Peters played Pania from 2014 to 2015 and was the wife of TK's best friend, Caleb. After Caleb left for Afghanistan, Pania was persuaded to stay in Ferndale and fell in love with TK to the point of obsession, trying to murder Caleb to get him out of the way. Pania stalked and drugged TK's girlfriend Kylie, before hijacking her car with baby Tillie Potts inside, before giving herself up to the police. Peters is the daughter of Winston Peters, leader of the New Zealand First party. She and her brother Joel attended Ōtūmoetai College.

Pania experienced her fair share of chaos. How does it feel to experience so much drama in one life?

Playing a baddie is honestly the most fun ever. I'd rather have chaos than a character who orders a muffin at the hospital canteen and chills. So, I feel really lucky that I was gifted a character who went off the rails. [It] was a gift for an actor to get to play.

What's your favourite memory of the Shortland Street cast and crew?

I worked in casting for two years before I played Pania. I had the most wonderful boss in Andrea Kellend (former casting director). I learned so much about auditioning - how so much of that process is out of an actor's control and in the end, people just want you to be awesome. I also made some of my most loveliest friends in crew and cast, who I adore, still.

How were you shaped as an actress from being from Tauranga?

Musicals at Baycourt, Video Ezy, Cherrywood Video, United Video and Cinema 5.

Natalie Wright - Shelley Crombie

Natalie Wright. Photo / Supplied

Natalie runs Wright-Rhode theatre, a performing arts educational facility in Tauranga. She played belligerent teen Shelley Crombie, daughter of receptionist Moira Crombie (Geraldine Brophy) from 1997 to 2001. The Crombies were introduced as a working-class family with mum Moira, dad Earl (Murray Keane), and their four kids. It was revealed that the family had a less than crystal-clear rap sheet, having dealt in illegal activities in the past to make ends meet, and had their fair share of drama. Son Maddy was diagnosed with leukemia, and Earl died in a drunk driving crash. Shelley also had her share of drama including an accidental drug overdose and an unrequited love affair with fellow teen James Thornton (Chris Dykzeul).

The Crombies were introduced as a working-class family. Photo / South Pacific Pictures

What's a favourite memory you have from your time on Shortland Street?

The early morning buzz of getting into costume and makeup, running lines, the thrill of walking onto set and the excitement of the day ahead. As a 17-year-old, I literally felt like I was living the dream. My first day on set, my character had to get into bed with a boy I'd just met - that definitely stands out. There was not one day I took for granted on the set.

Why do you think it is about Shortland Street that's maintained its longevity and loyal fanbase?

It's remained relevant. I think the writers are clever and brave, and the audience feels invested in the characters. Shortland Street has always pushed the boundaries and remained true to representing all walks of life. New Zealanders demand authenticity from the storylines and characters, and [the show] delivers this.

The amount of support and guidance I received when portraying my character, really helped me connect with my audience, and Shortland Street fans don't forget characters. Amazingly, I still get recognised as Shelley Crombie. This is still an integral part of the success of the show - that the writers create memorable characters.

How were you shaped as an actress from being from Tauranga?

I've been living in Tauranga for five years now and have been lucky enough to continue my passion for acting here, and have opened my own speech and drama studio and Wright Rohde Theatre Company. I got to play my dream role of Madame Morrible in the musical Wicked, which saw me on stage at Baycourt in a musical for the first time since I was a child. It was petrifying, but being in Tauranga has enabled me to be brave and do things I probably would not have attempted otherwise. The arts community is thriving in Tauranga, and I get to do what I love every day.

Natalie Medlock - Jill Kingsbury

Natalie Medlock. Photo / File

Medlock played nurse Jill from 2011 to 2012, and in her big cliffhanger was accidentally killed. Daniel (Ido Drent) was badly injured after they try to stop Hunter (Lee Donoghue) from going through with a robbery at a nearby chemist. Jill was the best friend of nurse Roimata Ngatai (Shavaughn Ruakere); she'd served time for armed robbery and assault and had a rocky love life. In real life, Medlock grew up on a farm in Te Puke's Maiatutu Rd with her parents and sister Kate.

Jill was the best friend of nurse Roimata. Photo / South Pacific Pictures

You got your big break on Shortland Street, and you also wrote an episode of the soap. What was it like to go from rural farmgirl to national celebrity? And how were you shaped as an actress from being from Te Puke?

I spent a great deal of time honing my craft in front of the sheep on the farm. So, what with that being such a big flock, it was technically a bigger break than Shorty. I signed a lot of autographs. Joking. To be honest, I was often with Robbie Magasiva or Shavaughn Ruakere, so they would be hounded and I'd just keep my head down and take the pics. Fame wasn't something, isn't something, I pursue. Other than the fact that with higher earnings, in this industry, comes fame and money. A girl's got to eat and buy things in the middle of the night on ASOS.



What was your favourite scene that you filmed during your time on Shortland Street and why?

When Jill was in ICU fighting for her life. I got to spend a good week lying in bed pretending to be dead. I had some seriously good naps.



What's something that routinely happened backstage among the cast and crew that fans would be surprised to learn?

Women especially, look at fans' comments on Facebook or wherever, and it damages their self-esteem. They are human too, and unsolicited, unnecessary comments hurt. I couldn't understand why they would subject themselves to that and never looked at myself, but I saw the impact.