Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Gib board shortage: Taking advantage of desperate home builders is despicable - Samantha Motion

3 minutes to read
Road user charges to be slashed, why you might see a lot less rental cars around and Ukraine’s president's latest call to the world in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Road user charges to be slashed, why you might see a lot less rental cars around and Ukraine’s president's latest call to the world in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Samantha Motion
By
Samantha Motion

Multimedia journalist

OPINION:

Building a new house or having major renovations done is usually an incredibly rewarding experience - once you're done with the incredibly stressful process.

I did it in 2016. It was a house-and-land package

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.