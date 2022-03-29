Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Supply chain issues a huge concern for people

3 minutes to read
Unpredictability in the supply chain continues to cause havoc as businesses struggle to price jobs. Photo / Getty Images

Unpredictability in the supply chain continues to cause havoc as businesses struggle to price jobs. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times


OPINION


Companies are being hammered by soaring freight and material costs as the supply chain crisis worsens. Unpredictability continues to cause havoc as businesses struggle to price jobs - one exporter has an 18-month backlog

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.