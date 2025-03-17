Advertisement
Four-minute mile in 15yo Tauranga runner Sam Ruthe’s sights

RNZ
Sam Ruthe celebrates winning the men's 3000m. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ

Fifteen-year-old Tauranga runner Sam Ruthe is lining up a world record attempt this week.

Ruthe is hoping to break the four-minute mile barrier, aiming to become both the youngest person ever and the first 15-year-old in history to break the iconic mark.

The teenager has had a remarkable summer. He shattered the 15-year-old world best for 3000m in November, then lowered it twice more, including running 7:56.18 in Hastings.

That victory also made him the youngest-ever senior national champion in any event.

At the New Zealand Track & Field Championships in Dunedin this month, he tied with two-time Olympian Sam Tanner in the 1500m senior final.

Tanner will pace Ruthe in his mile attempt at Mt Smart Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sam Ruthe (left) and Sam Tanner finished in a dead heat in the 1500m at the Athletics NZ Track and Field Championships in Dunedin this month. Photo / Athletics NZ
Two-time Olympic champion and current three-time world record holder Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway ran 3:58.07 for the mile at the age of 16. Australia’s Cam Myers set the current best for a 16-year-old at 3:55.44.

Running faster than 4.05.28 will result in Ruthe holding the two best times in history for his age.

Improving on his 4.01.72 set at the Cooks Classic in January will lower the age group best for a 15-year-old.

Sir John Walker became the first man to break 3:50 for the mile in 1975, before claiming Olympic gold over 1500m the following year.

- RNZ

