Four-minute mile in 15yo Tauranga runner Sam Ruthe’s sights

Sam Ruthe celebrates winning the men's 3000m. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ

Fifteen-year-old Tauranga runner Sam Ruthe is lining up a world record attempt this week.

Ruthe is hoping to break the four-minute mile barrier, aiming to become both the youngest person ever and the first 15-year-old in history to break the iconic mark.

The teenager has had a remarkable summer. He shattered the 15-year-old world best for 3000m in November, then lowered it twice more, including running 7:56.18 in Hastings.

That victory also made him the youngest-ever senior national champion in any event.