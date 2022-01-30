Fire and Emergency services and police went to the scene.

Police are searching for a person who started a fire in a vehicle and left the scene on foot in Minden.

Police were alerted to an incident in Vernon Rd at 10.13am, a police spokesperson said.

"Police are now working to locate the individual."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a car fire had spread to vegetation. The scrub fire was 100m by 30m.

"The fire is extinguished now and we're just dampening down hotspots."

Fire and Emergency was alerted at 10.06am and two appliances were sent to the scene.

