The fire damaged toilet block on Salisbury Ave. Photo / Emma Houpt

Investigations continue into the toilet block fire in Mount Maunganui last evening.

Three fire crews from Mount Maunganui and Tauranga were called to the blaze at the toilet block on Salisbury Ave near Coronation Park about 6.20pm.

The block was "fully involved" when crews arrived, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The crews left about 7.40pm and Tauranga City Council had secured the scene.

Fire investigators were due back to the scene this morning.