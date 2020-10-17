Excitement builds over Tauranga's $5.5m Wharf St development, 'on time and on budget'

A $5.5m upgrade is transforming Wharf St east into a pedestrian mall with outdoor dining spaces. Image / Tauranga City Council 141020splWharfStupgrade.jpg

Businesses on Wharf St battling amid Covid-19 are welcoming the completion of a multi-million dollar revamp which is expected to "enhance the city centre's vibrancy".

Tauranga City Council Community Services general manager Gareth Wallis said the Wharf St $5.56 million upgrade was on budget and on time to open this summer.

There had been no formal complaints about disruptions to business or any other matters, he said.

Wallis said businesses continued to support the project and were looking forward to its completion.

"While businesses have been open during construction, they are also feeling the significant impacts of Covid-19 restrictions and the lack of people in the city centre. There is real optimism that the completed upgrade will help businesses on the street recover quickly from the challenges of 2020."

The upgrade which started on March 2 was designed to create a safe and attractive, people-friendly space in the heart of the city centre for everyone to enjoy, he said.

"The upgraded street will provide residents and visitors with an outdoor dining setting for the section of Wharf St between Willow St and The Strand.

A $5.56m upgrade is transforming Wharf St east into a pedestrian mall with outdoor dining space. Photo / Supplied

"The upgrade will reflect Wharf St's role in connecting the city centre with the waterfront and is part of council's ongoing effort to create inviting and people-friendly spaces within the city centre and enhance the city centre's vibrancy."

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said its members were concerned about the lack of vibrancy in the CBD, and the Wharf St upgrade was a good step to rejuvenate the area.

"Some of them have been quite disrupted though the works and pandemic. The longer-term prospects for the CBD are very positive, expect future developments to be based around offices and residential accommodation rather than retail-driven."

Dry Dock Cafe owner Sandra Johnson said the business had suffered a "double whammy" with Covid-19 and the consequent street upgrade but she remained positive and upbeat.

"The place is really starting to take shape. Everything is coming together and we are very, very, happy.

"We have always been supportive of the redevelopment, it was just unfortunate that Covid turned up as well."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / File

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the city centre had a bright future.

"But there's no question that most CBDs around New Zealand have faced a challenging time during the Covid-19 lockdowns," he said.

"Not one single project will fix the city centre but the increase of high-density housing in the CBD will make the area an everyday destination."

Feedback from its members was mixed, but beyond Devonport Rd "it's surprisingly positive".

"A number of workplaces are back to normal capacity under level 1. Grey St is a hive of activity, and restaurants along the Strand have been busy most nights. Devonport Rd is going through a tough time. Several years ago, Grey St was in a similar position, but it has since bounced back strongly."

Many retailers in the CBD were not achieving similar turnover from last year.

"They have taken their marketing opportunities and they have kept their loyal customers. Those on the ground floor of Devonport Rd are experiencing more mixed results."

Josh Fitzgerald, the co-owner of Barrio Brothers and Rye - American Kitchen and Spirits said it was "fantastic news" the upgrade was expected to be ready on schedule.

Josh Fitzgerald (left), Megan Lippi-Smith, Ian Harrison and Warren Lippi-Smith are the owners of new Italian-themed restaurant Sugo set to open in Wharf St next month. Photo / George Novak

Fitzgerald said they shut the doors of Rye about three weeks ago and early next month would reopen on the same site as an Italian-themed restaurant called Sugo, which means sauce in Italian.

"We can't wait. Our new restaurant will also have a bigger, nicer outdoor presence and it will be fantastic when the pedestrian mall and outdoor dining spaces open to the public."

"It is concerning that the street has been closed for weeks and the timing is not ideal on the back on the Covid-19 lockdown.

"But we have decided to take this opportunity to re-energise our business with a brand new offering and with more opening hours, including at least three lunchtimes a week.

"We've been really excited about the Wharf St east upgrade and we back the council 100 per cent as we have wanted and needed this for a long time."

Fitzgerald said he was confident the new pedestrian and dining precinct would become a drawcard for many locals and visitors to the city.

"It's just so frustrating that some people are being negative, small-minded and short-sighted about investing much-needed dollars to help transform this area.

"I consider the CBD is in a transitional phase and the Wharf St upgrade is very much part of that transformation and I think it will result in a real boost to the city centre."

Wharf Street's Hop House bar owner David Stanway. Photo / File

Hop House bar owner David Stanway said, like others in the street, his business had taken a double hit because of Covid-19 and the upgrade works, which had significantly cut foot traffic.

"We've had to make a few changes to our kitchen offerings including downsizing our lunchtime trading hours to three days a week and closing on Tuesdays. We've gone from a six-days-a-week business to five days a week," he said.



"To be honest, our foot traffic has been slaughtered, which has been a bitter pill for businesses to swallow, but we know this upgrade needed to happen."

Stanway was pleased to see the council promising the upgrade would be completed on time as business owners definitely needed that to be the case.

"We're 100 per cent supportive of the new dining precinct and I'm confident this will make a big difference in creating an environment where locals and visitors will want to come.

"We are all excited about the street being handed back to businesses hopefully in time for us to all have a strong summer trading period."

The upgrades

• Replacement of water main.

• Replacement of sewer main and lateral building connections.

• Replacing sections of damaged stormwater mains.

• Facilitating and future-proofing, utilities upgrades including communications, power and gas.

• Resurfacing the road and footpath area.

• Installation of lighting catenary system.

• Landscaping, including tree and garden planting, and installation of street furniture such as public seats and bike racks.

- Additional reporting Sandra Conchie