Tauranga resurfacing works near Waihi Rd on-ramp start next week

Resurfacing works will begin on Sunday night between Elizabeth St and the Waihi Rd on-ramp. Photo / File

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises resurfacing works will take place on State Highway 2 in Tauranga, between the Waihi Rd on-ramp and Elizabeth St, from this October 18.

The work will be completed overnight on Sunday and Monday, October 19, to reduce the impact on motorists. Delays are expected and motorists are advised to take care, plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

A detour will be in place for northbound traffic on the Waihi Rd on-ramp between 7pm and 5am on both nights, with road users detoured via Waihi Rd, Eleventh Ave, Cameron Rd, Elizabeth St and then back onto State Highway 2 to continue their journey.

The road will be open between 5am and 7pm under a temporary speed limit.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Bay of Plenty to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

If motorists are travelling at these times the Transport Agency advises people to take extra care, reduce your speed and follow directions of traffic management staff and signage.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work will be postponed.