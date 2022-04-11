Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Ex-tropical cyclone Fili: Heavy rain, strong wind and strong swells predicted for the Bay of Plenty

7 minutes to read
MetService Severe weather: April 11th - 14th

MetService Severe weather: April 11th - 14th

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Be prepared.

That's the plea from Bay of Plenty councils and agencies as ex-tropical cyclone Fili approaches the North Island.

Weather warnings are in place for much of the North Island as ex-tropical Cyclone Fili

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.