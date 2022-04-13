Freda Johnston at her grandson's wedding last year. Photo / Daniel and Joanne Kuang - Dear White Productions

Freda Johnston at her grandson's wedding last year. Photo / Daniel and Joanne Kuang - Dear White Productions

Last Wednesday was Freda Inez Johnston's birthday. Or was it?

All her life, she thought her birthday was April 7 but when she sent away for her birth certificate 40 years ago, she discovered her birthday was recorded as April 6.

It may have had something to do with her being born around the midnight mark, says daughter Carey Pearce.

From then now, it has been celebrated on April 6.

The Lexham Park resident celebrated her 99th birthday with family at the Talisman Hotel and Restaurant last week.

''She wants to make it to 100,'' Carey says. ''She wants a telegram from the King, not the Queen, she expects it to be from the King when the time comes.''

Carey says her mother has a huge personality, loves a good joke and telling a good story. Being the eldest of nine children (she left school at age 12 to take care of her toddler siblings) and being a music teacher, she's always had that take-charge persona.

Many locals know Freda, Carey says.

''She's taught music for 60 years in Katikati so many still know her.''

The family has put together a profile (abridged) of her life in recognition of her 99 years — much of which has been spent in Katikati.



By Dale Ringham

Freda Inez Corbett was born in Eltham, South Taranaki in 1923.

She was the first born child of Oliver Corbett and Sylvia Dale from Taranaki and the eldest of nine children, the youngest was born in 1938.

Freda attended primary school in Eltham and was taught music as a child by nuns at the Catholic Convent. But against the pleas of her teacher, she left school at the age of 12 to help take care of the growing family.

Teenage Freda took a liking to painting large watercolours and continued her love of music by teaching children piano. She's taught music her entire life.

In the beginning of the milking season of 1938 the family moved to Matahui Rd, Katikati. Freda had stayed in Taranaki teaching music and passed her first year at Trinity College of Music.

It was her love of swimming where she met future husband Lloyd Johnston.

At the Hot Springs (now Sapphire Springs) she was showing off her diving skills one day in front of boys and belly-flopped into the water. She swam a length underwater in embarrassment, and Lloyd pushed her head under again when she came up for air.

This was the beginning of a loving 67-year long relationship.

The young couple Freda and Lloyd Johnston. Photo / Supplied

The courting couple had to take along Freda's siblings on their dates at times.

Lloyd's family lived at Beach Rd — which is still in the family.

Lloyd enlisted in the RNZAF and started training as a pilot at Woodbourne. The couple decided to wait until the end of the war to wed and he set sail for the United Kingdom in early 1942.

During war times Freda stayed in Katikati teaching piano and violin and staying in the old double gabled Johnston homestead chaperoned by younger sisters.

Lloyd returned home in August 1945 and they married August 29, 1945 in Tirau.

By 1957, they owned a farm and had three children.

Freda always felt her lack of education and wanted her children to attend boarding schools in Auckland.

Their children grew up and Dale and Grant went on to complete medical degrees and Carey began her life as an investment banker.

Music pupils came of went and she played the organ every Sunday morning at the early service in St Peters.

A new house was built on Wharawhara Rd.

Freda grew her new garden. Freda recalls the property with pleasure and pride — the driveway lined with trees, the lawns and flower beds. The kauri tree she planted is now 50 years old.

Trips driving a campervan around Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom ensued.

Lloyd and Freda abroad around 1978. Photo / Supplied

Trips around New Zealand in their campervan continued, often to golf tournaments.

The couple enjoyed meeting others, discussing art galleries and concerts.

In 1992 the old Johnston family house property at Beach Rd was for sale — a chance for Lloyd to return home. They bought the property.

Music pupils came to the garage with two pianos and an organ.

Freda in her golden years. Photo / Supplied

She painted with flowers and shrubs in these later years.

Lloyd died after a short illness in 2006.

Freda was a regular at Café Viva many mornings where she was often recognised by people she had taught as children.

She now resides at Lexham Park.