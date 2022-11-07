DHC worked to consolidate visitor market share in a competitive environment with the second successful domestic "Where Kiwis Holiday" campaign. Photo / Supplied

Sustainable tourism was at the core of the past year's activities reported at

Destination Hauraki Coromandel's AGM last month, reflecting the organisation's purpose to ensure the industry provides integrated benefits to the region, in addition to its significant economic value.

Leading an industry that delivers high-quality visitor experiences while ensuring visitors have a positive impact on local communities and contribute to the restoration and protection of our natural environment is the focus of the Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO).

Destination Hauraki Coromandel (DHC) is evolving in many ways, with the primary purpose of marketing being expanded into the wider scope of a destination management organisation. To acknowledge the evolution of the organisation and the diversity and richness of the history and character of the region it represents, the organisation's name was changed during the year to include Hauraki in Destination Coromandel.

As the tourism recovery continues so too do the opportunities for the region, and rebuilding the economic sustainability of the sector remains core business.

During the past year, DHC worked to consolidate visitor market share in a competitive environment with the second successful domestic "Where Kiwis Holiday" campaign. A well-timed television commercial showcasing the importance of the simple pleasures in life that Kiwis craved after another round of lockdowns resonated strongly with 4 million digital views of the video.

Earned media is an important component of DHC's marketing strategy to increase engagement through third-party media channels; a multipage Hauraki Rail Trail feature in Kia Ora magazine contributed to earned media with a value exceeding $1.2 million over the year. All campaign traffic for "Where Kiwis Holiday" was directed to www.thecoromandel.com with 39 per cent more views of tourism packages offered by businesses compared with the previous year.

Despite impressive marketing results the year was marred by more lockdowns and unusually consistent easterly swells disrupting business along the Pacific Coast. As a result, annual visitor spend measured by electronic card transactions fell by 6 per cent to $354m for the year-end June 2021.

Thames, Waihī and the Hauraki Plains fared better with increases of 2 per cent to 7 per cent in visitor spend when compared with the previous year. Regionwide, the average transaction value increased by 11 per cent, partly offsetting the 15 per cent decline in the number of transactions made. The spending visitors contribute continues to provide one measure for projects and the overall performance of the organisation.

Much of the work over the past year was focused on developing the Hauraki Coromandel Destination Management Plan (DMP). This collaborative blueprint, currently being drafted, will be influential in delivering what communities, including mana whenua, deem valuable when hosting visitors in Hauraki Coromandel.

Wide consultation and research undertaken by DHC revealed that greater care for the environment, knowledge of Māori history and improved town infrastructure and beautification are top community priorities.

The DMP has been funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) alongside other collaborative strategic projects undertaken by DHC throughout the region. These projects provide pathways to deliver the value sought from the tourism industry in the future.

The 'Forever good for your soul' sustainability programme is a key project that demonstrates the contribution a thriving tourism industry can make. Working with Predator Free Hauraki Coromandel Community Trust, DHC facilitated donations from 50 businesses to their local conservation groups during the first phase.

The programme delivers expert sustainability assessments to initiate immediate actions and will be offered to 200 businesses as it rolls out. This commitment is being promoted to visitors who can choose to stay, play and dine with those businesses that support Coromandel Kiwi.

"We nominated kiwi as the indicator species for the health of our environment and their growing numbers are a key performance indicator in our business plan," explains Hadley Dryden, general manager.

"We will be accountable for the value visitors bring beyond numbers and dollars, and help achieve a predator-free Hauraki Coromandel. It's about consistent steps and measurable progress. So we rolled up our sleeves, and we led the 'Forever good for your soul' programme by becoming Carbon Zero certified as an organisation."

Destination Hauraki Coromandel chair John Sandford acknowledges the support and connections of partners Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki District Councils, crucial to the ongoing strength of the organisation.

The Destination Management approach brings the RTO closer to their partners and local communities, strengthening relationships as together the industry works towards designing a regional tourism experience that positively impacts our place, our people and our ecosystem.