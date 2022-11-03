Mayor Len Salt wore a kākahu made by Bess Kingi. Photo / Supplied

It was a colourful occasion at our council's inaugural meeting at Thames Civic Centre on November 2, as newly elected members were sworn in, Mayor Len Salt received his chains, and councillor Terry Walker was appointed deputy mayor.

Bess Kingi (Mercury Bay Community Board) presented Salt with a kākahu (Māori cloak) she had made for the community to use, sharing a story that brought laughter to the room.

"I happened to be making a kākahu for our community when Len came around for a visit one day. He said: 'What are you doing?' I said: 'I'm making a kākahu.' We started chatting, then I said: 'Len if you become Mayor you're going to be the first one to wear this.' Then blow me down, he became mayor and the rest is history."

Frank Thorne, council's Māori engagement adviser, opened the meeting with a karakia and Mayor Len Salt took his oath and was presented with his chains by acting chief executive/corporate services manager Donna Holland, standing in for our council's chief executive Aileen Lawrie.

In his welcome speech, Mayor Len spoke of some of the changes that lie ahead for our council in the next triennium.

"The Future For Local Government draft report, which was released last Friday for public feedback, sets out a pathway forward, and we get to have a say in that pathway. Whether or not we embrace that future, is in our hands. "The choice is ours, so let's choose wisely. Today is the beginning, and I for one, can't wait to get started," said Salt.

MP for the Coromandel electorate, Scott Simpson, also addressed elected members, reminding them of the importance and honour of serving their community, which had placed its confidence in them."Never ever miss the opportunity to engage with the people who have given you the privilege of serving on their behalf, because it is an honour. And it is a privilege."

Recalling a speech given by former prime minister John Key, he added: "Make every day count. You've come here to represent people who have given your their confidence, don't let them down."