Demolition Derby thrills crowd at Baypark Speedway

Martin Cox cashed in with a $1000 win in the Metal Man Recyclers Demolition Derby driving a Honda Torneo. Photo / Zach Rayner/Pitbull Photography

A large Baypark Speedway Demolition Derby crowd was entertained by an overdue win and a debut victory during Saturday night's racing.

Smooth-driving super-saloon racer Dan Corrin, of Tauranga, capped off a summer of strong performances that had lacked title success when he powered to victory in the Bay of Plenty Championships.

The BOP title was contested by a quality eight-car field with Corrin under pressure from Waihi's Mark Hutchins throughout a close-fought 15-lap final.

"It's nice to finally get one," Corrin said.

Dan Corrin takes the outside line around Steve Cowling (37) and Mark Hutchins (53) during BOP Super Saloon Champs action on Saturday night. Photo / Zach Rayner/Pitbull Photography

"We've been close all year and just needed the stars to align. It's great to win the Bay Champs at our home track and to have a really good crowd and a good track tonight.

"The track really suited me. There was plenty of moisture out wide and the harder you drove into the turns the better the car felt."

Corrin led from start to finish and was just 0.5s ahead of Hutchins at the chequered flag.

Third place in the local title continued the improving performances by Caitlin Hayward, of Tauranga, during this season.

Dan Corrin was crowned Bay of Plenty Super Saloon champion on Saturday night. Photo / Zach Rayner/Pitbull Photography

The heavy metal volume was cranked up for the annual Super Stock Rumble with 21 cars racing over a three-heat format and Baypark drivers Ryan Hunt and Dan Pollock and Rotorua's Damian Orr recording race wins.

The overall Rumble winner was Rotorua's Seth McConchie, who was making his debut in the class.

McConchie has enjoyed success at Baypark in his stock car but has just purchased a super stock and won first time out ahead of Whanganui's Ricky Dykstra and Pollock.

Stacey Keach stayed on line and kept his momentum to the chequered flag even when Rotorua's Beau Thompson put a bumper on him exiting the final corner to win the stock car feature race.

Derby honours went to the police-car livery Honda Torneo of Martin Cox, who was battered but still mobile after 25 minutes of destruction.

Cox claimed the $1000 winners prize while Natalie Smyth (Subaru Legacy) was runner-up and Cameron Graham in a tiny Daihatsu Mira had the most spectacular ramp jump.

The next meeting at Baypark Speedway on March 27 will feature the Harry Fredrickson Memorial Stock Car Gold Cup.