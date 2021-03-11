Baypark Speedway: Dirt track action returns after five-week disruption

Demolition Derby ramp race action features at Baypark Speedway this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Baypark Speedway is gearing up for a fast-paced restart to the 2020-21 racing season.

The dirt track action will resume this weekend after recent changes to Covid-19 alert levels resulted in a five-week interruption of the season.

Two meetings were cancelled leading to a reshuffle of late season speedway events.

This Saturday's meeting will be headlined by the annual crowd favourite Metal Man Recyclers Demolition Derby and Ramp Race.

A field of about 35 cars have an appointment with destruction and a $1000 winner's prize and trophy is up for grabs.

The big horsepower super saloons return to contest the first of the Bay of Plenty Championship events for this season with a line-up headed by New Zealand Super Saloon GP winner Chris Cowling.

Chris Cowling will chase more home track success this weekend in the BOP Super Saloon Car Championship. Photo / Supplied

The heavy metal super stocks will make their second Baypark Speedway appearance for the season this weekend.

A strong grid of visiting drivers will join the local teams to battle it out in the Baypark Super Stock Rumble to be decided over a three-race points format.

Stock cars and mini stocks complete the race programme before the Demolition Derby entertainment gets under way.