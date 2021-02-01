Tauranga's Chris Cowling claims third New Zealand Saloon Car title

Cowling took the lead late in the 25-lap final on a slick track at Invercargill's Riverside Raceway. Photo / Supplied

A borrowed car, a trip to the deep south and plenty of racing patience earned Tauranga's Chris Cowling his third New Zealand Saloon Car title at the weekend.

Cowling took the lead late in the 25-lap final on a slick track at Invercargill's Riverside Raceway and led home Cromwell racer George Phillips and Canterbury's Willie Woodhouse to add to his 2014 and 2017 wins.

The saloon car campaign has been a bonus for Cowling in addition to his super saloon programme, which has already yielded a New Zealand Grand Prix victory and a runner-up finish in the New Zealand Championship this season.

He was driving the Corvette that Baypark racer Trent Amrein has been unable to drive since having shoulder surgery last year. It's also the same car that Cowling's older brother Steve drove to victory in the 2015 New Zealand title.

"When the opportunity came up to drive the car, I thought it would be cool to do," Cowling said.

"I didn't know if we could pull [the NZ title] off because there are so many good drivers who race in the class all the time."

The win raises the question of whether Cowling will be able to find a car to defend the title on home turf at Baypark Speedway next summer.

"We definitely hadn't thought about what we would do next if we won it. But now there's a chance to defend it next season at Baypark, so we need to have a think about that."

Cowling started from grid two in the 25-lap final but fell back to fourth as the leaders encountered lap traffic and he ventured to a wider line.

"I moved off the bottom but there was nothing to hold the car and I slipped back to fourth."

Cowling logged the mistake and stayed on the bottom groove. He regained second in a single move when second- and third-placed cars moved wide in the lapped traffic.

More lapped traffic provided the chance to edge past Phillips with about five laps to go.

"The track was good for about 90 per cent of the meeting but towards the end the bottom groove was rubbering up and it was always going to be the fastest way.

"It's hard to stay patient when you slip back but I decided I wasn't moving off the bottom again."

Chris Cowling has won his third New Zealand Saloon Car title. Photo / Supplied

Baypark racer Jarred Fletcher, the reigning North Island champion, started midfield in the final and moved forward to fifth but he spun late in the race.

This weekend Cowling and Fletcher are in South Island action again with a 30-car field contesting the NZ Grand Prix at Cromwell.