Baypark Speedway set to host North Island Stockcar Championship

Metal and concrete will come into conflict when the North Island Stockcar Championship is raced at Baypark Speedway this weekend. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

As the heavy hitters of stockcar racing descend on Mount Maunganui's Baypark Speedway for the holiday weekend, the weight of numbers tips the scales in favour of Bay of Plenty success.

The 2021 North Island Stockcar Championship is a double-header attraction over two nights with 80 drivers filing entries to line up for tomorrow night's three-group qualifying format.

More than half the entries hail from either Rotorua or from Baypark's home track ranks, suggesting the title could become a Battle of the Bay by the time Saturday's finals hit the track.

Rotorua is a powerhouse of the stockcar division with 23 drivers having entered the North Island title while Baypark has assembled a strong home pack of 20.

Tomorrow's qualifying and a last-chance Saturday evening repechage will select the top 30 drivers for the next level of full-contact racing intensity when the Saturday night finals are decided over a three-race championship format.

Drivers registered at 10 tracks have entered to compete in the North Island Championship.

A look beyond the massed ranks of Bay of Plenty contenders sees the spotlight on newly-crowned New Zealand champion Ben Ellis - who races for the Kihikihi club - along with 2021 national title podium finishers Sheldon Arapere (Stratford) and Gary Lonergan (Auckland).

Lonergan is also a recent winner of the North Island title in 2018 and earlier this season won the New Zealand Stockcar GP at Gisborne.

Among the Baypark Speedway regulars Aidon Decke, Jonny Morley, Stacey Keach, Marc Dunn and Jayden Sidwell have produced some strong home track performances so far this summer.

Wellington, Rotorua and Palmerston North drivers have enjoyed the greatest success in the North Island championship since it began in the 2000/01 season.

Wellington drivers have won on seven occasions and Rotorua has produced five champions.

Baypark Speedway previously hosted the North Island title in 2010/11 season when Rotorua's Damien Orr claimed the title.

As well as the North Island championship showdown a full field of non-qualifiers will race in a second tier series on Saturday night.

Location: Baypark Speedway at Trustpower Baypark Stadium, 81 Truman Ln, Mount Maunganui.