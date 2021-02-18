Bay of Plenty Championships at Baypark Speedway cancelled

This weekend's Baypark Speedway meeting has been cancelled. Photo / Supplied

Baypark Speedway has cancelled its Saturday race meeting.

The decision was made following consideration of the current Covid-19 travel restrictions and in consultation with Speedway New Zealand and Bay Venues.

This weekend's meeting was scheduled to feature the Bay of Plenty Championships for sprint cars, super saloons, six shooters and mini stocks.

In a statement, the speedway said many of the competitors entered for events at Baypark Speedway this weekend would be travelling from a region at alert level 2.

"Preventing their participation would be unfair and also result in a reduced number of competitors.

"This would not be consistent with the wishes of the competitors or in the best interests of developing the Bay of Plenty Championships as a significant event on the Baypark Speedway calendar."

An updated calendar with rescheduled events for the remainder of the 2020-21 season at Baypark Speedway will be announced as soon as possible.