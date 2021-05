FILE

Motorists are being advised to expect delays on State Highway 2, Whakamarama after a crash.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were attending the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of SH2 and Youngson Rd, reported at 7am.

One person has serious injuries and another has moderate injuries, she said.

One northbound lane of SH2 is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays.

More to come.