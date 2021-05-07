Car fire on Tauranga Eastern Link

A car caught fire on the Tauranga Eastern Link this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene in the southbound lane about 12.15pm.
Traffic control was required and a tow truck had been called, she said.
Footage showed the car fully ablaze with billowing thick black smoke.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman confirmed fire crews were called to the scene of a "well involved" car fire.
She said the incident was south of the Kaituna Bridge.
More to come.