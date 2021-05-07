Tauranga police seek witnesses to aggravated robbery

FILE

Bay of Plenty police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated robbery which happened at a property in Maungatapu on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Louise Curragh said about 11.30pm a male entered the premises, which was open at the time.

He was holding a firearm and threatened staff. He removed the till and left with it," she said.

Police were making a number of inquiries to identify the offender, including reviewing CCTV footage.

"We would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Maungatapu between 11pm and 11.40pm Wednesday and may have seen anything suspicious."

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to contact the police on 105 and quote file number 210506/3236.

Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.