Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Death on Tairua Bar: Warnings existed about difficulty for Coastguard to launch

8 minutes to read
Onboard the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter as they respond to a boat that flipped on the Tairua-Pauanui bar. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust / Supplied

Onboard the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter as they respond to a boat that flipped on the Tairua-Pauanui bar. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust / Supplied

Alison Smith
By
Alison Smith

Communities editor


Frantic Coastguard volunteers tried valiantly to launch their rescue vessel for up to 20 minutes through a sandbar as a man fought for his life in his upturned vessel on Tairua Bar. He later died.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.