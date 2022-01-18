Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Lifeguards kept busy at Pukehina Beach and Maketū

5 minutes to read
Pukehina Beach lifeguards, from left, Roisin Boyle, Lukas Harris and Luca Dehmer.

By
Stuart Whitaker

Stuart Whitaker is editor of the Te Puke Times

Beaches were closed and warnings to stay away from the shoreline were imposed as the impact of the underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga and Cyclone Cody were felt earlier this week.

Civil Defence New Zealand

