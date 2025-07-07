This will happen on the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano undercard, which is promoted by the infamous Jake Paul, Watt said in a statement.

“The event is making history as it is an all-female boxing show at Madison Square Garden, which will have three undisputed world titles, two unification world titles and one interim world title on the fight card.

“Among those, of course, is Cherneka Johnson.

“New Zealand has never had a unified world champion, let alone an undisputed world champion. The closest is Lani Daniels, who held the IBF Heavyweight and IBF Light Heavyweight world titles at the same time at the end of 2023 before she was forced to vacate one.”

Watt said this fight was originally only for Johnson’s WBA and Metcalf’s IBF World titles.

However, the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organisation Unified World Champion, Dina Thorslund, recently vacated her two world titles, leaving them up for grabs.

“An opportunity was there, and the fight was upgraded to an undisputed world title,” Watts said.

Johnson, now a two-division world boxing champion, won her WBA world title back in May 2024 against Nina Hughes, which was overshadowed by MC Lt Dan Hennessey calling out the wrong winner.

Johnson defended the title by a technical knockout in March against Nina Hughes.

“Johnson will also make history for being the first Māori and New Zealand-born boxer to fight on a Netflix boxing show.”

Her opponent, Metcalf, won her IBF World title in October and has yet to defend it.

Watt said Madison Square Garden was considered a dream venue for all boxers, as every fighter aimed to appear there.

Few New Zealand fighters had fought there, with the most recent being Baby Nansen in 2018.

Before that, the last New Zealander to fight at Madison Square Garden was Kali Meehan when he knocked out DaVarryl Williamson in 2007.