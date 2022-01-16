A winning look from Tiny Tot competitor at The Miss Pauanui 2022 captured by photographer Pat Courtney. Photo / Pat Courtney.

Who could resist a cold slice of icecream on a hot day in the very popular Pauanui Ice Cream Eating Competition?

From under-5s to adults, it was heads down and some came up with brain freeze.

Pauanui Summer Series Ice Cream eating competition 2022. Photo / Pat Courtney.

HC Post contributor Pat Courtney captured the action including the parents' section, which had an extra bowl of dry cornflakes to increase the challenge alongside youngsters.

Pauanui Summer Series Ice Cream eating competition 2022. Photo / Pat Courtney.

It was all part of the fun family afternoon in the Pauanui Club Summer Series, which has included sandcastle building, triathlons, a Miss Pauanui beauty contest and more.

Photographer Pat also loved capturing the excitement experienced from Tiny Tots to Midgets to Master to Junior to Teen to Mr to Yummy Mummy and of course the coveted Miss Pauanui 2022.