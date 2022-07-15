Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Dawn Picken: The answer to the Bay's traffic woes? Not another study

5 minutes to read
We are pushing congestion elsewhere rather than finding a solution that fits, writes Dawn Picken. Photo / NZME

We are pushing congestion elsewhere rather than finding a solution that fits, writes Dawn Picken. Photo / NZME

By
Dawn Picken

Weekend and opinion writer

OPINION

It's another wet, dreary day as I write. The kind that makes you want to hop on the first flight to somewhere warm and sunny.

Instead, most of us are stuck in a winter

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.