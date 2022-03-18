Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Dawn Picken: How to find light in these dark times of war and pandemic

5 minutes to read
Sunrise is a reminder of beauty in our broken world. Photo / Dawn Picken

Sunrise is a reminder of beauty in our broken world. Photo / Dawn Picken

By
Dawn Picken

Weekend and opinion writer


OPINION

I'm having an affair. She is bright and warm and makes my day. I'm smitten.

The affair results from a need to feel a sense of wonder at the beginning of each day.

My

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.