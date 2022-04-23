Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Dawn Picken: Let's talk about sex - part II

5 minutes to read
I want my kids to continue learning about relationships and sexuality from school, and from adult role models, including me, writes Dawn Picken. Photo / Getty Images (stock image)

I want my kids to continue learning about relationships and sexuality from school, and from adult role models, including me, writes Dawn Picken. Photo / Getty Images (stock image)

By
Dawn Picken

Weekend and opinion writer

OPINION

Consent education should be compulsory in schools.

Don't take my word for it - advocates including rape prevention educators, students and politicians of different stripes say consent education must be part of the national

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.