Debbie Woolrich was motivated to volunteer after her own cancer experience because of how much she appreciated family and friends driving her to chemotherapy. Video / Mead Norton

Debbie Woolrich is the "smiling face" driving people to their cancer appointments. And this week she'll be helping the Cancer Society raise valuable funds for the work it does.

Woolrich had breast cancer in 2002. She had a mastectomy, chemotherapy and reconstruction six years later.

"I got off pretty light compared to some people."

Then 13 years ago she saw the Cancer Society was looking for volunteers to drive cancer patients to their appointments.

"I had a friend that took me to my treatments ... I thought maybe I could be the smiling face driving people to their appointments."

Woolrich is also involved in fundraising and will be the site co-ordinator for four Daffodil Day sites on Friday and Saturday.

Earlier in the week, she was delivering pre-sold daffodils to businesses and individuals.

"I get a lot of satisfaction out of it.

"It [the Cancer Society] is such an amazing organisation. They do so much to help people in so many different ways. I like to be part of providing driving but also fundraising. Cancer is a b****** of a thing so the more people I can get help going through it the better."



Pāpāmoa cafe Double Teaspoons is also supporting Daffodil Day.

In 2019 and 2020 it ran a gold coin for a coffee fundraiser and raised $836 and $1180 for the cause.

With a Covid-19 lockdown scuppering 2021 fundraising plans, this year they wanted to go big, owner May Lau said.

"Because we missed out last year this year I said 'how about I donate everything I make?' Everything will be full price but whatever we make, the whole day's sales will go to the Cancer Society.

"We hope to hit $5000."

Lau said she chose to support the Cancer Society because cancer affected almost everyone in some way.

Her grandmother and husband's stepmother both died from cancer.

"With Covid and everything charity, in general, has been kind of forgotten and I do think this is a great cause.

"I want everyone to buy as much as they can so we can support it."

Daffodil Day this Friday is the Cancer Society's largest fundraising event. The donations go to the local society and help nurses support people affected by cancer in the community.

Cancer Society nurse Penny Parsons, who leads a team of eight nurses working across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty, said Daffodil Day was "vitally important".

"A cancer diagnosis is life-changing for people and their families.

"There's a lot of uncertainty – and for some there is fear. Having a nurse who can demystify some of the process and talk with them about what to expect can help put them at ease."

The nurses also find out if people need help with transport, meals or counselling.

"These are the sorts of things that can relieve a lot of the stress and also the financial burden when someone in the family has cancer," she said.

"Sometimes people have great natural support from friends and extended family at the start, but as time goes on that support can drop away. Cancer Society nurses walk alongside our clients for as long as they need us because no one should face cancer alone."

Donations can be made at any ANZ branch during August, online at daffodilday.org.nz, to businesses with counter collections, or to street collectors on Friday or Saturday.

Where donations go

$24 Provides safe transport to and from cancer treatment

$58 Helps provide counselling for people affected by cancer and their whānau

$107 Helps provide accommodation for people travelling for treatment

$150 Contributes to research that improves prevention, diagnosis and treatment

Donations also fund cancer research and help deliver health promotion programmes in schools and the community.

Source: Cancer Society

Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society by the numbers

8183 - The number of times nurses provide advice, information, advocacy and support to someone with cancer or their whānau.

64,300 - Kilometres driven by volunteers transporting people to treatment

11,592 - Nights' accommodation provided by Cancer Society's Lions Lodge for cancer patients travelling long distances for treatment

34,290 - Meals served to guests at the Lodge

$240,467 - Contributed to local and national cancer research.