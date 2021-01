One cyclist is in a moderate condition following a crash in Pāpāmoa last night. Photo / File

One person is in a moderate condition after a crash between a bike and a car in Mount Maunganui.

Police received a report of a crash between a car and a bicycle on Girven Rd about 9.20pm Wednesday, a spokeswoman confirmed.

"The road was closed for a short period while the ambulance arrived and the cyclist was transported to hospital," she said.

A St John spokesman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and took the cyclist to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.