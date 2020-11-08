Cricket: Three centuries in Bay of Plenty Cup

FILE

Three centuries set the Bay of Plenty Cup alight on Saturday.

Holland Beckett Law Tauranga Boys' College all-rounder Tim Pringle led the way, smashing 118 runs as his team reached 261/5 against Generation Homes Lake Taupō.

Batting first at Nicholson Field, the Tauranga students lost two early wickets with just 15 runs on the board, bringing Pringle and Niven Dovey together.

The two top-order batsmen went to work on the visitors' bowling attack and when Dovey fell with 69 runs to his name, the pair had put on 191 runs for the third wicket.

Pringle, who was selected for the New Zealand Under-19 team against Australia last season, played on to reach 118 before being removed. He was at the crease for 137 minutes in an innings which produced 11 fours and two sixes.

Pringle showcased his all-round talent, taking three wickets at a cost of 27 runs, as Lake Taupō were bowled out for 180. Caleb Bate was the best of the Taupō batsmen with 54 runs.

Flying Mullet Te Puke keeper Blair McKenzie posted the second three-figure score of the weekend with an unbeaten 115 against Craigs Investment Partners Geyser.

Batting at four, McKenzie was in sublime touch as his side set the Rotorua team a substantial target, reaching 294 for four wickets.

Geyser were never in the hunt, with Sathist Krishnamoothy's top score of 35 runs standing out like a beacon as the visitors to the Te Puke Domain were removed for 106.

The Te Puke wickets were shared around, with Hamish Wilde producing the best return of 3/23.

Eve's Realty Greerton lost the toss and were asked to bat first in their match-up with Pāpāmoa.

Greerton opener Taylor Bettelheim controlled his side's momentum, carrying his bat in posting 107 not out in his team's total of 220 for the loss of six wickets.

Bettelheim took few risks in his turn at crease, with his three-figure score coming from 157 balls.

Pāpāmoa opening batsman Andrew Goldsmith kept the reply ticking over before being removed for 55, with player/coach Matt Horne adding 40 runs before his side were bowled out for 176.

Greerton new recruit Mitchell Rush grabbed four wickets for 48 runs.

Bond & Co Mount Maunganui beat Element IMF Cadets by three wickets.

Bay of Plenty Cup Round Three Results:

Te Puke 294/4 (Blair McKenzie 115no, Gareth Wallace 76; Josh Simpson 2/75) beat Craigs Geyser CC 106 (Sathist Krishnamoothy 35; Hamish Wilde 3/23).

Greerton 220/6 (Taylor Bettelheim 107no; Paul Inglis 3/41) beat Pāpāmoa (Andrew Goldsmith 55, Matt Horne 40; Mitchell Rush 4/48).

Tauranga Boys' College 261/5 (Tim Pringle 118, Niven Dovey 69, Tim Clarke 23no, Liam Collett 24no) beat Lake Taupō CC 176 (Caleb Bate 54, Moko Rivers 38; Tim Pringle 3/27, Darcy Collett 2/33).

Mount Maunganui beat Element IMF Cadets by three wickets.

Bayleys Central Indians the bye.

Points Table:

Greerton 18, Mount Maunganui 18, Central Indians 12, Cadets 12, Te Puke 10, Tauranga Boys College 7, Geyser 5, Lake Taupō 5, Pāpāmoa 5.