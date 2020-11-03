Cricket: McNaughton Trophy attracts record entry numbers

Geyser City's Josh Simpson plays a shot against Mount Maunganui during a previous McNaughton Trophy cricket final. Photo / File

The 2020 edition of the McNaughton Trophy has attracted unprecedented entries.

The trophy is the big prize for Bay of Plenty's reserve grade sides and the increased numbers mean there will be a cut-throat qualification round for four teams this season.

The McNaughton Trophy was presented by Te Puke's McNaughton family for reserve grade competition in the Western Bay of Plenty region - with the first winner engraved on the trophy being Te Puke High School in the 1986/87 season.

Around the start of the new millennium, the McNaughton Trophy became a Bay of Plenty Cricket competition open to all Bay of Plenty clubs' reserve grade sides.

Rotorua's Central CC is so far the only side outside the Western Bay of Plenty to have won the McNaughton Trophy.

Today, the Bay of Plenty Reserve Grade Championship is run under the stewardship of the Western Bay of Plenty Cricket Association.

WBOPCA cricket manager Don Warner said: "We are absolutely blown away with this season's McNaughton entries of 18 teams. The addition of the two shootouts to gain entry to the main draw is an exciting addition to the time-honoured competition.

"The McNaughton highlight in recent times, has been the playing of the title decider under lights at the Bay Oval. This has been possible through the generosity of Jared Carter and his Bay Oval team to accommodate our wishes to play on the Bay of Plenty international stage."

With 18 entries, the only way to accommodate the record number of teams was a ballot for four qualification spots with the two winners taking a passage to the main draw.

Entries have been received from three Mount Maunganui teams, including a line-up of former players under the Golden Oldies banner.

2019 McNaughton winners Pāpāmoa have entered their reserve grade troops and a combined B grade side, comprising members of their Wanderers and PāpāOMA's teams.

New Western Bay of Plenty Cricket recruits Hawks Cricket Club have entered both their reserve and B grade representatives. Greerton have entered their two reserve grade sides, the Greerton Reserves and Greerton Kings.

The Eastern Bay of Plenty Cricket Club has entered a team for the McNaughton competition for the second successive season and will square off with Aquinas College in the round of 16 action on Sunday, December 6 at Rex Morepeth Park.

Rotorua representatives Geyser CC have also drawn a home venue in their first game and will host Pāpāmoa.

Other teams seeking to lift the McNaughton Trophy aloft in triumph are R&A Sangha, Katikati, Sikh CC, Cadets and Tauranga Boys' College.

The competition will kick off prior to the first round of the main draw on December 6 with the four team shootout. Te Puke will square off with the Mount Maunganui Golden Oldies while the Pāpāmoa Combined B Graders to meet Greerton Kings.

2020-21 McNaughton Trophy Draw (Home Team First)

Before December 6:

Te Puke v Mount Maunganui Golden Oldies, Te ; Papamoa (B Grade) Combined v Greerton Kings.

December 6: R&A Sangha v Qualifier 1, Katikati v Sikh CC, Hawks CC v Mount Maunganui B, Cadets v Greerton, Hawks Two v Tauranga Boys' College, Eastern Bay of Plenty CC v Aquinas College, Geyser v Pāpāmoa, Mount Maunganui v Qualifier 2.

February 4: Quarter finals.

February 28: Semi finals.

March 2021: McNaughton Trophy Final at Bay Oval, 4pm start.