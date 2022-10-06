AvaNiu Pasifika is hosting a volleyball tournament in Tauranga on Saturday to promote preventative healthcare. Photo / Supplied

Flights to Samoa or Tonga are up for grabs at a volleyball tournament in Tauranga tomorrow for anyone who gets vaccinated against Covid-19 or the flu.

It is part of a national campaign which encourages Pasifika and Māori people to get vaccinated at Pacific pop-up vaccination events held until October 16.

AvaNiu Pasifika - a Pasifika healthcare and social service provider - is hosting a volleyball tournament from 9am to 4.30pm on Saturday at the Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre.

It will promote preventative healthcare and screening for diseases such as bowel cancer, prostate cancer and hepatitis. Free vaccinations for the flu and Covid will be available.

AvaNiu Pasifika managing director Sameli Tongalea encouraged people to get regular health checks done.

"If our families can come together to participate and support events such as this, then that principle should apply to health checks.

"As we saw and experienced during the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, it was the wellbeing of the family that was the motivating factor for many families to get vaccinated."

Tongalea said its motto was: "Good health is collective health. We're only well when we're all well."

People who got vaccinated would go in Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand's Back to the Islands campaign's draw to win return tickets for two to Samoa or Tonga, plus travel vouchers.

Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty was supporting the event. Senior responsible officer immunisation and vaccination Brent Gilbert-De Rios said it was prioritising the normalisation and accessibility of vaccination by supporting community-based healthcare providers with broader healthcare initiatives.

"We support community-based healthcare providers in reaching their communities the ways they know work best, including courtside at a volleyball tournament."