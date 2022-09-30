The Pathlab clinic on Grenada St in Mount Maunganui is temporarily closed. Photo / Megan Wilson

A healthcare provider has temporarily closed two of its eight clinics in the Western Bay of Plenty due to a "significant" staffing shortage.

The Pathlab facilities in Greerton and Mount Maunganui will remain closed until staff numbers "recover to the point they can be reopened".

The clinics that are open are Cameron Rd, Second Ave, Te Puke, Katikati, Bethlehem and Pāpāmoa.

However a Pāpāmoa resident said, in their view, having one Pathlab to service Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa was "inadequate".

Pāpāmoa resident Bruce Ingram said he was concerned about the closure of some Pathlab clinics in the Bay.

"One at the moment for the whole of the Mount side just seems to be inadequate."

Ingram understood the reason for the closures was due to a lack of staff, however, he wanted to see better communication.

"They just need to communicate to the wider public what is going on."

In a joint statement, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty general manager planning and funding Mike Agnew and Pathlab chief executive Dianne McQueen said Pathlab testing and collection centres have had "significant staffing shortages" due to challenges with recruitment, employee sickness and resignations primarily due to fatigue - similar to other healthcare providers.

The statement said Pathlab had 32 staff and another 12 trained staff - phlebotomists - were needed.

"They will remain closed until staff numbers recover to the point they can be reopened," the statement said.

The shortage was affecting capacity at sample collection and drop-off sites in the Western Bay.

"We're aware of the inconvenience and impact these issues are having on our community, and the situation is being monitored daily."

Pathlab was confident it would overcome the staffing issues, however, disruption was likely to continue for the rest of the year.

There was no staff shortage in Rotorua, and some Rotorua staff were coming to the Western Bay of Plenty clinics to provide cover when they could.

The statement said Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty was working to support Pathlab as it worked through resource challenges.

Options being considered or implemented were the redeployment of some staff between different locations and roles, increasing the workforce by training additional sample-collection staff and working with non-governmental organisations and ensuring the most accessible sites in high-population areas remained available.

It also included discussing with general practice about their ability to collect samples, and regularly updating clinicians about site closures so patients could be advised about their options.

"Pathlab staff have been working incredibly hard to provide a range of services, including those related to Covid-19 and winter illnesses. They are grateful for the support they have received from both patients and clinicians as they work to overcome these challenges," the statement said.

Pathlab opening hours:

OPEN

Cameron Rd 8am – 4.30pm

2nd Avenue 7.30am – 6pm

Pāpāmoa 8am – 4.30pm

Bethlehem 8am – 4.30pm

Katikati 8am – 4pm (Monday / Wednesday / Friday)

Te Puke 8am – 4pm (Tuesday / Thursday)

CLOSED

Greerton

Mount Maunganui