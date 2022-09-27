Belinda McEwen is one of six Health Improvement Practitioners in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ken Hodgkinson had lost his "mojo".

So he sought help.

Now, the 57-year-old says the difference that help has made in his life is like "chalk and cheese".

He had moved to Rotorua alone about five years ago after getting divorced, and when he lost his "mojo", he sought help from a health improvement practitioner - these are qualified and experienced mental health professionals who have completed specialist training.

"I've got some tools I never knew I needed."

Hodgkinson is sharing his story as part of Mental Health Awareness Week. His health improvement practitioner Belinda McEwen is also speaking out about the free service, available through any GP practice in Rotorua. The service is also available at some GP practices in Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty and Whakatāne.

Hodgkinson, who has chronic fatigue, said seeing McEwen had been "marvellous" for his wellbeing.

McEwen gave him breathing exercises and referred him to a 10-week course called Tane Takitu Ake - a programme about Māori men helping Māori men through Korowai Aroha Health Centre. He also got help through Whānau Ora, which helped him get into the work and income system.

He said it was a "good feeling" to have a network of people who did not know him but were happy to help.

Hodgkinson said he had also created "a safe house" for men to come together, chat and do woodwork.

"In the garage at my place, I make kōauau - a Māori flute - and make lots of puzzles and wooden things [...] We're making spinning tops and pens and hopefully going to try [to] get to the local markets.

"I have joy in my shed and happiness in my health."

McEwen is one of six health improvement practitioners in Rotorua. Their services have been available for the past two-and-a-half years and can be accessed through any GP practice in Rotorua.

"People can come in for nothing and have a bit of a chat, and then problem-solve."

McEwen said practitioners offered free, half-hour sessions and helped with mental health, addiction, anxiety, depression, grief, sleep and health issues, such as new diagnoses.

"I think it's the first point of call for people who are struggling. And then if we find that this has been a long-term thing and they need to go to another service, we can do that."

McEwen said the benefit of having practitioners was that doctors or nurses could refer patients straight away to their service on-site at a GP practice and they could then be seen on the same day. People could also call their GP and refer themselves for the service. Practitioners were also available via phone consults.

"People get stuck, and we help to unstick them and move [them] forward, which often leads to positive action in their own lives, and their mental health improves or their physical health improves."

Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation's programme manager for its integrated primary mental health and addictions service, Bharat Mahajan, said every practice in the Eastern and Western Bay of Plenty would have a Health Improvement Practitioner once the rollout was complete in May or June 2023.

Mahajan said they empowered patients to make "small practical changes" to enhance their health and wellbeing, and strengthen mental health care.

Health improvement practitioners helped reduce barriers to accessing community-based mental health services, as there were no referral criteria.

Other benefits included no wait-lists, same-day appointments, and the chance to come back as often as needed, Mahajan said.

"Whether patients suffer from mental health issues, feel unmotivated, or want to lose weight and don't know where to start - health improvement practitioners can help."

Mahajan said their services were available at Pāpāmoa Pines Medical Centre and its Palm Springs clinic, Mount Medical Centre, and at Chadwick Healthcare's sites in Bethlehem, Tauriko, Greerton and Cameron Rd.

At Chadwick Healthcare, Pāpāmoa Pines, Mount Medical Centre, Dee Street Medical Centre, Otūmoetai Doctors, Fifth Avenue Family Practice, The Doctors Kopeopeo, and Katikati Medical Centre, patients can book directly at reception or via their GP.