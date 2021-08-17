Covid-19: Rush on Bay of Plenty, Coromandel supermarkets

A picture of inside the Pak n' Save supermarket at Thames earlier this afternoon, when it was three times' busier than usual. Photo / Supplied

A picture of inside the Pak n' Save supermarket at Thames earlier this afternoon, when it was three times' busier than usual. Photo / Supplied

‌

• There is no known link between today's case and the border or an MIQ facility.

• The Prime Minister will front a press conference with Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield at 6pm. Watch live on nzherald.co.nz

• Aucklanders have reported a rush on supermarkets since the news broke at 3pm.

• Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy said Aucklanders "should assume we've been exposed" and wear masks immediately.

• This file will be continuously updated, please refresh for the latest news.

The threat of an as-yet unconfirmed Covid-19 lockdown has seen a rush on Bay of Plenty and Coromandel supermarket, with flour and toilet paper among the targets.

A positive case of Covid was identified in the Auckland community early this afternoon and is under investigation.

A press conference regarding this is expected to be held at 6pm. It is expected there will be an announcement on whether the country, or parts of it, will face alert level restrictions.

The case has already prompted panic buying in supermarkets in Auckland with some seeing queues out the door.

Pak'nSave issued a statement on its Facebook page telling people there was no need to buy more than they need.

"We have plenty of food and groceries to go around."

In Rotorua, a shopper at New World described the scene as "manic".

Trolleys were filled with toilet paper and other necessities, she said.

"It was really busy in the car park. Inside it was busy but not absolutely crazy. There were lots of people going around getting heaps and heaps of toilet paper.

"One woman bellowed out 'stocking up for the lockdown'."

The shopper, who would not be named, said the aisle with the flour had most of its larger bags gone.

‌

"People weren't pushing and showing but obviously it was very busy. There was a lot of chit-chat about it [Covid], the car park was crazy."

At Pak'N Save in central Tauranga, parking was at a premium with some shoppers parking on the grass verge across the road.

A reporter said the store was busier than usual but not manic.

An Omokoroa couple in their 50s said they had travelled to Tauranga to get their first Covid-19 vaccination jabs at 5pm, and on hearing about the possible lockdown decided to do a big shop as well.

"I think if the Covid-19 recent community case is the Delta variant then it definitely makes sense for us to go into lockdown even if it is for a few days, particularly with what is happening in Australia and in the UK," the shopper said.

Another Pak N Save shopper said she and her husband and six children were buying supplies for their two-year-old's birthday party planned for the weekend.

"I will really gutted if we do go into lockdown as we had planned a birthday trip to Auckland Zoo over the weekend."

A reporter in Coromandel said the Thames' Pak n' Save was three times busier than normal. People she spoke to believe it was mostly local shoppers rather than Aucklanders.

One shopper said she was used to preparing for getting stuck in flooded roads where she lived, so stocking up was a habit

The traffic on the Kopu to Hikuai road, from Coromandel's east coast to its west was experiencing much more traffic than usual, the reporter said.

Newstalk ZB's political editor Barry Soper said he was told by a reliable source the person travels frequently between Auckland and Coromandel - however that information has not yet been confirmed by officials.

More soon.