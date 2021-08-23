Lions Lodge: Year on from cancer treatment in level 4 lockdown for Tairua woman

Cath Wightman of Tairua will forever be grateful for her time at the Lions Cancer Lodge in Hamilton. Photo / Alison Smith

Cath Wightman of Tairua will forever be grateful for her time at the Lions Cancer Lodge in Hamilton. Photo / Alison Smith

Cath Wightman is sure she would not have had the strength to endure her cancer treatment during the country's level 4 lockdown last year if it wasn't for the Cancer Society's Lions Lodge in Hamilton.

The Tairua mother-of-three had surgery at the start of 2020 for breast cancer. She thankfully caught it early but it was moving aggressively and required radiation treatment at Waikato Hospital.

It was among the most challenging times of her life.

"But the Lion's Lodge made it bearable."

Cath will forever be grateful to the Lions for their fundraising of the lodge that allowed her and other guests to continue their life-saving treatment.

"There were 70 or so people staying there at the time and I looked around and thought 'woah, if this facility wasn't in place, none of these people would be able to get their treatment'.

"Without it, I know I wouldn't have had my treatment."

Cancer Society Lodges are essential services and remain open but with some restrictions under Level 4 lockdown.

The society is advsing that if you or a member of your family/whānau have cancer and need to talk to someone, you can call 0800 226 237 or email info@cancersoc.org.nz.

Cath had radiation therapy and x-rays five days a week and symptoms from the treatment ranged from swelling, to burns followed by fatigue and nausea.

She so appreciated the meals at the lodge: "They were delicious. A homecooked style because they need you to keep your weight on."

Cath braved the treatment with no one from her family alongside, grateful to be healing but crying in the first couple of days at the overwhelm.

"There's no way I would have been able to drive from Tairua to Waikato Hospital five days a week on top of radiation. That's why it's such an amazing facility, especially being funded by Lions. They are making such a different to people's lives."

Fundraising for the lodge includes the daffodil sales by Whangamata Lions, who had to abandon their bunches in local businesses when the lockdown was announced.

President Irene Tyler said all bunches were sold at New World and Whangamata's Cornerstore but many were lost due to cafes and other businesses being closed so quickly.

"We're disappointed, it will make a big dent in what we'll be able to give the lodge this year," Irene says.



This year the Cancer Society's Lions Lodge celebrates 10 years providing a home away from home for people with cancer who need to travel long distances for vital treatment at Waikato Hospital.

It provided a bed for the equivalent of 11,093 nights last year alone, served 28,959 nourishing meals to patients undergoing treatment and made 3640 return trips in the Lodge shuttle to help people get to and from treatment at Waikato Hospital last year.

Lions Cancer Lodge in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

"The staff at the lodge provided such amazing service and chats, it was such a cool place," says Cath. "They had to keep it open, they had no choice. They had to put all these extra protections in place to keep everyone safe and out of contact with each other."

During level 4, the shuttle van has a maximum of three patients and she says it was a rigmarole getting in and out of hospital.

Each patient is isolated in their room, but Cath says they would do kind things for each other such as her paying for Easter eggs that were delivered on each dinner tray, and in turn receiving kind notes under her door.

Cath left her son Louie with his grandmother - who has stage 4 cancer - while she stayed at the lodge in level 4 but was able to drive home on weekends with a special travel pass. She had taken Louie out of school prior to the announcement of lockdown to protect her mum from the possibility of contracting Covid-19.

She must continue regular checks and takes medication to stay cancer-free.

The art piece and plaque at the entrance to the lodge has a message she'll treasure.

It reads: "As we enter the doors of a cancer hospital, one cannot help but think of the many strong patients that walk alongside us through these hallways carrying with them the attributes of strength, kindness, humility, belief and above all, love."

Every August, Daffodil Day raises funds to support New Zealanders impacted by cancer. It is urging supporters to donate and fundraise online as Covid forces the cancellation of its iconic street collection.

"Last year, we were unable to hold a street appeal in Auckland," said Cancer Society of New Zealand CEO Lucy Elwood. "Unfortunately, a year later, we find ourselves in a similar situation throughout all of New Zealand.

"We've been through Covid lockdown before and the demand on our services goes up. Covid adds to the anxiety of many going through cancer. This is the time for Cancer Society and New Zealanders to step up and not step back."

The society quickly swung into action following the announcement from the Government on August 17. Its top priority was putting into place protocols to ensure services are still available in lockdown, including accommodation services continuing as a safe 'bubble' for cancer patients undergoing treatment, and patient-support services continuing over the phone and online.

"The tag-line for our Daffodil Day campaign is 'Cancer doesn't stop, so we won't either'. We are truly living those words right now – cancer doesn't stop because of COVID. Our staff are going above and beyond to support those using our services, communicate updates on scheduled treatments and addressing any issues that are being experienced."

Daffodil Day provides many with a chance to celebrate survivorship and remember those who have passed.

Here are ways the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society has helped thanks to community generosity:

8436 - The number of times nurses have given a listening ear and support to someone with cancer, or their whanau.

802 - Therapeutic massages to patients and their carers.

26,712 - Students attended Sunsmart accredited schools.

$244,345 - Contributed to local and national cancer research.