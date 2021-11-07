Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Two Tauranga suburbs will reach 90% fully vaccinated in three weeks

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Two suburbs in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board are three weeks away from being fully vaccinated, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

In Matua North, 80.9 per cent of eligible people have had both jabs. About 91.6 per cent in the suburb have had the first dose.

The suburb has an estimated eligible population of 2,576, according to the Ministry of Health.

Not far behind Matua North is Te Maunga South, where 90.5 per cent of eligible residents have received the first Pfizer dose. Seventy-nine per cent of Te Maunga South's population are already fully vaccinated.

Also in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board's top suburbs for vaccination uptake are Ōhope, Palm Beach South-Gravatt and Mokorua Bush.

Tauranga City Commission chair Anne Tolley said she found the numbers "really encouraging".

"Good on them for getting out and getting themselves vaccinated. We need to keep up the good work."

Tolley said getting vaccinated was about staying healthy.

"Covid-19 is a really debilitating illness that in some cases can be fatal. It doesn't matter if you're young or old.

"Vaccination is the best way to keep healthy, family healthy and the wider Tauranga healthy."

Ōhope Beach Motel general manager Wanda Boltman described the vaccination progress news as "awesome".

"The August lockdown has been quite tough on everybody," Boltman told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"There were lots of cancellations, lots of rebookings but at the end of the day it is something we have to live with."

Boltman said she was looking forward to seeing her regular guests return.

"They are all very sorry they had to cancel but they will come back. They love Ōhope. I can't wait for them to come back and enjoy the beach.

"As a little town, a little suburb, we have now got more freedom than we had before with the lockdown. Therefore, my guests coming in can roam freely along the beach and grounds."

Boltman had a simple message for the vaccine-hesitant:

"Get the jab, give us some freedom."

Radius Matua Rest Home and Hospital facility manager Craig Shipton said Matua North's vaccination progress was "brilliant", and he was "thrilled" to hear it.

"I think obviously we want to keep our residents safe here. Vaccination is our best chance to do that."

Shipton said the past two years had edged his job with "some nerves" because he wanted to make sure the virus did not come to Radius Matua.

"It's all been uncharted territory. We're mindful of the mental stress on families and residents."

Shipton said while Radius Matua was managing visitation to the rest home and hospital "pretty well", everyone would like to get down to level zero.

"Back to normal as much as possible would be great for all of us.

"People need to get out there and vaccinate. [Covid-19] will come to the Bay of Plenty, I'm sure, and the only way we're going to minimise the harm is to get vaccinated."

Matua Residents Association President Richard Kluit said it was good to hear that the local people were getting behind what he considered a necessary safeguard for the future.

"I think we all want to secure as normal a summer as we are able to achieve in the Bay of Plenty."

Kluit hoped vaccination rates across the region could soon match Matua's.

"Community and fellowship are the most important thing. [Getting vaccinated] means we can participate in activities that give us fellowship and a sense of community."

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Covid-19 programme operations manager Brent Gilbert-De Rios said in the lead-up to Christmas the focus was on "making it as easy and accessible as possible" for everyone to get vaccinated.

"We're collaborating on initiatives that best encourage different communities to get vaccinated, supporting multiple pop-up clinics and mobile vaccination and education teams heading into rural areas."

Gilbert-De Rios said consultations with community leaders and efforts to counter misinformation were already underway.

"Whatever it takes, we're doing our best to create as many vaccination opportunities as possible."

Kawerau Industrial is the suburb data shows to be struggling the most,t with vaccination uptake. Only 24 per cent of the suburb have been fully vaccinated, while 36 per cent of eligible residents have received their first jab.

The wider Kawerau District is 53 per cent fully vaccinated. According to Ministry of Health data, 70 per cent of the district's eligible population has received the first dose.

According to estimates by the Ministry of Health, Kawerau District has an eligible population of 6,115.

The first Super Saturday "vaxathon" saw Kawerau achieve the highest single-day increase for first jabs in the country.

Kawerau District Council communications and engagement manager Tania Humberstone said the focus was on continuing to make vaccinations accessible.

"We've continued the Super Saturday theme. It will be our fourth one this weekend."

Kawerau's Super Saturday vaccination prizes have so far included a draw valued at $12,500 and are sponsored by Mercury and Tuwharetoa mai Kawerau ki te Tai.

"We expect 165 people who were first-time vaccinations from October 16, 2021, can now come back and receive their second vaccination. This should push the fully vaccinated figure up well past 65 per cent."

On Thursday and Friday, the Bay of Plenty District Health Board will be at Tarawera High School from 1pm to 5pm offering vaccinations to students over 12 and their whānau.

"It's about making it accessible for people, making it easy," Humberstone said.