Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Non-vaxxed mayor not attending official functions

TCDC Mayor Sandra Goudie. Photo / Alison Smith



Thames-Coromandel District's councillors challenged mayor Sandra Goudie's vaccination stance with a notice of motion this week categorically supporting the Government's vaccination programme for all elected members and staff, whether it is mandated or not.

Goudie was among those unanimously supporting the notice of motion, however she will not be attending any official functions for the next six to eight weeks.

Standing by her refusal to vaccinate, she said on Friday there is no mandate that unvaccinated mayors, elected members or MPs are not able to attend ceremonies or appointments.

"If questions arise over the next six to eight weeks, I will not be attending any official functions anyway as my husband is recovering from surgery and my priority is looking after him."

Asked if her delay on getting vaccinated had impacted on her ability to carry out official duties, she told the HC Post it did not.

No one had cancelled any scheduled appearances by the mayor as a result of her unvaccinated stance. She had nothing further to say to ratepayers, the Thames-Coromandel community and absentee ratepayers since this story hit the headlines.

When the mayor publicly stated in August that she did not scan the Covid-19 tracer app, members of the public called on TCDC chief executive Rob Williams to raise a Code of Conduct in response.

Complaints must be made in writing to the chief executive, who is obliged to forward them to an independent investigator for a preliminary assessment.

The complainant said in a public health crisis an elected public official should be leading from the front regarding the recommended ways of controlling this virus and Goudie's personal view not to scan may be her right, but in her official capacity as mayor, she is accountable for what she says as an influencer of others.

The CEO said he would not be lodging any code of conduct complaints, responding in an email obtained by the HC Post that he was not party to the conversation between the mayor and the media and did not believe statements made in the media regarding scanning were "reflective of Mayor Sandra's actual position and views regarding the public health recommendations and advice".

He said TCDC fully supports the public health service and its advice.

"I am sorry that members of the public are not able to lodge code of conduct complaints against an elected official but please be confident that your message has been noted and our staff and elected team will endeavour to work hard together to ensure that any confusion regarding Sandra's comments yesterday is removed," he said of the mayor's Covid tracer app comments in August.

The mayor has no support for her delay on getting the Covid-19 vaccine from a number of her fellow elected members.

Dave Ryan says he fully supports all people able to receive the jabs to have them.

"I believe that representatives of the residents should lead by example," the Whangamata community board member says.

"People have rights and until legislated can elect not to take the Covid jabs. I wonder how they will feel if their loved ones were to be found positive?"

Tairua-Pauanui Community Board chairman Warwick Brooks has received both jabs.

"In respect of our aged community I would love all of our community to have the vaccine. I also realise that there is a hard core in our community that have a differing point of view with regards to the vaccine and I guess we should respect their view. But in saying that there is in our community a growing concern that this group are holding us to ransom."

South East Ward councillor Gary Gotlieb has publicly called for the mayor to resign.

"I am double vaccinated and quite frankly I would be unhappy attending council meetings with unvaccinated members and staff.

"Certainly the mayor's made her choice and for the sake of staff and councillors her future involvement should be by way of video link.

"She seems to justify her stance as upholding her right to free speech and Bill of Rights.

"She can't use the position of mayor to give her own personal views, and the Section 5 bill of Rights has been held by a High Court judge on 25 September as gazumped by the pandemic health emergency.

"I have said, and say again, she should resign."

Mercury Bay community board member Deli Connelly, who has had both jabs, says she was in two minds about mandating vaccines.

"People should be able to choose. Then again, I've travelled to overseas places where vaccines were mandatory or highly recommended. For example, before I volunteered in the outer islands of Vanuatu I had to take malaria medication in the weeks leading up to departure.

"I'd love to see New Zealand and TCDC open for business but maybe you'd need a vax certificate to enter the country at least."

Gotlieb said he'd been overwhelmed by contact from people who wanted a resignation, with "about 10 per cent" in support of the mayor's views.