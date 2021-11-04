Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Merivale centre offering Pak'nSave vouchers and free kai

Organiser Dave Merton and community centre volunteer Lana. Photo / George Novak

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board is offering $20 Pak'nSave vouchers and free kai for anyone who gets vaccinated at the Merivale Community Centre in a bid to increase vaccination rates in the area.

Ministry of Health data showed as of November 2, Yatton Park (the suburb Merivale is in) ranked 10th from the bottom of the Bay of Plenty DHB region's 99 suburbs for the percentage of eligible people fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

About 53 per cent were fully vaccinated, and 73.3 had received their first dose.

The DHB is running clinics at the centre on the next three Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

Organiser Dave Merton said as of late last week, there were about 870 people who needed to get vaccinated to reach the 90 per cent rate in Merivale.

"It's my belief that it [Covid-19] would rock through this community rapidly because people are meeting face-to-face all the time and that's how it gets spread. We need it to keep our safe community."

Merton said Merivale was "low on the vaccination scale" and the clinic was an opportunity for local residents to get the jab and to get accurate information.

"We've got lots of people who work in what are, or soon to be, mandated industries and services and they just need to get it done.

"Do it for them, do it for their whānau because Covid is coming and we want people to be safe."

This Saturday would be three weeks since Super Saturday, and the DHB was contacting those who had their first jab at Merivale's vaccine clinic then to get their second.

"Hopefully we'll catch some of the folk that got done on Super Saturday."

Community centre volunteer Lana, who would only be known by her first name, was helping with the mahi at the clinics and preparing kai.

She said it was "a good idea" to "feed the people while they're getting the jab".

"Our whānau always come in if there's kai involved."

Lana said she had convinced her previously hesitant 20-year-old daughter to get vaccinated.

"Because she wants to go to the One Love concert, she came to get the vaccine, so there you go."

Te Manu Toroa mobile vaccination clinic coordinator Chris Jacob. Photo / Supplied

Māori health provider Te Manu Toroa will also be at the centre on November 26 from 12pm to 8.30pm administering vaccines. Giveaways and kai will also be available on that date.

Te Manu Toroa mobile vaccination clinic coordinator Chris Jacob said they were always trying to find ways to encourage whānau to get vaccinated.

"What we have found is that good music and kai always make people feel welcomed and comfortable which is what will be happening for this day.

"We will also have giveaways as a thank you to those who have ventured out in the effort to keep our communities safe."

Jacob said people could also go and ask questions to help them make an informed decision about the vaccine.

"We know that this is a challenging time for every person in Aotearoa but we also know that vaccination is the best way to help protect ourselves and our whanau here in Tauranga Moana.

"Don't procrastinate - it's time to vaccinate."

The DHB's Covid-19 programme operations manager Brent Gilbert de Rios said the board would be reaching out to people via text message to encourage people to get vaccinated at these sessions.

The board contacted people who had received their first dose more than five weeks ago and inquired about their plans to receive their second dose and offered assistance to book their vaccination or direct them to the nearest clinic, he said.

"It's important people gain the full protection the vaccine offers us by getting both doses."

The Ministry of Health had a standard process to remind people three weeks after receiving their first dose that they are eligible to have their second, he said.