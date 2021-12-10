Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Five new cases in BOP, one in Rotorua

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

There are five new Covid-19 community cases in the Bay of Plenty and one new case in the Lakes District Health Board region today.

Four of the Bay of Plenty cases are in the Tauranga area and one is in Western Bay of Plenty.

The Lakes case is in Rotorua and is a household contact of a previously reported case and is isolating at home.

Four of the Bay of Plenty cases are linked to previously reported cases and one is still being investigated. One case is in Tauranga Hospital.

There are 95 new community cases in New Zealand and two people have died, both in Auckland.

56 people are in hospital, with four in ICU.

There were 21,744 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 3374 first doses and 9225 second doses.

To date, 94 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 89 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ōpōtiki council back iwi calls to block Aucklanders

The Ōpōtiki District Council (ŌDC) is backing calls from iwi leaders to try to block Aucklanders from travelling to the district.

"We are remote, most people are more than three hours from the nearest hospital, and we have a lot of vulnerable and elderly in our communities," Ōpōtiki councillor Louis Rapihana said.

A person from Ōpōtiki tested positive for Covid, it was announced yesterday. They were outside the region when they received their results and returned to Ōpōtiki to complete required isolation with public health support.

Rapihana, who is also a member of the iwi response unit for Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, said that with Covid continuing to cause disruption and new variants around the world, the simple message from his iwi was to "stay away".

Read more here.

Locations of interest

December 10 update:

Mount Maunganui:

Bayfair Shopping Centre Tauranga. Dec 2. 11.05am-1.30pm

Life Pharmacy Bayfair Shopping Centre. Dec 2. 11.07am- 12.21pm.

Logo City In Bayfair Shopping centre. 11.45am-1pm.

Westpac Bayfair Branch. December 2. 11.40am to 12.55pm. Self-monitor.

December 9 update:

Ranolf Medical Centre Rotorua. December 6. 9.45am and 11.15am. Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

Countdown Papamoa. * Dec 4. 7.45pm - 9pm

City Sports Bar Tauranga. Nov 30. 5.45pm -7pm

Brookfield Hot Bread Shop Tauranga. Dec 4. 12.30pm- 1pm

The Orchard Thieves Pizza Welcome Bay. Dec 4. 5.30pm -6.45pm

December 8:

Kwangchow Restaurant Mount Maunganui. December 3 between 11.30am and 10.15pm, December 4 between 11.15am and 10.15pm and December 5 between 11am and 6pm.

Mitre 10 Mega Tauranga. December 5 8.45am to 10am.

MIDAS Tauranga. December 3 7.45am and 8.30am.

Tumble Laundromat Tauranga November 30 between 3.45pm and 5.15pm. 6.05pm and 7:20pm.

Countdown Fairy Springs Rotorua. November 30. 6pm - 9pm.

Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

December 7:

Tenpin Tauranga. November 30.10.45 am - 2pm. Self-isolate

The Warehouse Cameron Rd. November 30. 5.15pm and 6.30pm. Self monitor.

Fourteenth Avenue Dairy. November 30. 1pm to 3pm.

Pak n' Save, Cameron Rd. November 30. 6.15pm to 8.15pm.

December 6 update

High risk: Tauranga Central Police Station. Sunday December 5. 2.44pm-3pm: Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five.

December 5 update

Tauranga and Mount Maunganui

St Mary's Anglican Church Mt Maunganui: December 1 between 10.30am and 1.45pm

New World Gate Pa: December 1 between 1.15pm and 4pm.

PaK'nSave Cameron Rd Tauranga: December 1 between 1.15pm and 4pm.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

December 4 update

Tauranga, Te Puke and Mount Maunganui

Maketu Landing Dairy Maketu: November 28 between 7.19am and 8.39am

St Vincent De Paul Tauranga Op Shop: November 29 between 2.30pm and 4.40pm.

Te Puke New World: December 1 between 12.12pm and 1.59pm.

Waipuna Hospice Shop Te Puke: December 2 between 1.47pm and 3.02pm

Countdown Te Puke: December 2 between 2pm and 3.15pm.

New World Supermarket, Gate Pa: December 1 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

Bridgestone Tyres, Te Puke: December 1 between 9.54am and 11.04am

Bethlehem Baptist Church Bethlehem: November 29 between 9am and 11.30am

Tauranga Hospital Emergency Department Tauranga: November 29 between 3.45pm and 5pm.

Te Puke Home Cookery Te Puke: December 1 between 9.49am and 10.54am.

Countdown Pāpāmoa: November 30 between 2.30pm and 8pm.

Cameron Rd Dairy Tauranga: November 29 between 2.20pm and 3.45pm.

Advantage Tyres Te Puke: December 1 between 11.51am and 12.21pm.

Bunnings Warehouse Mt Maunganui: November 27 between 12pm and 2.10pm.

The Warehouse Pāpāmoa, Pāpāmoa Beach: November 26 between 1.45pm and 3.30pm.

Supercheap Auto Mount Maunganui: November 27 between 12.15pm and 2pm.

Doug Jarvis Butcher & Deli Pāpāmoa Beach: November 26 between 1.15pm and 3.30pm.

Pāpāmoa Library: November 30 between 1.15pm and 4pm

Gull Te Puke: November 26 between 8.30am and 9.30am

Z Central Parade Mount Maunganui: November 23 and 24 between 4.45am and 7am.

JB Hi-Fi Bayfair Mount Maunganui: December 1 between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Farmers Bayfair Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Bendon Outlet Fashion Island, Pāpāmoa: November 30 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

Bunnings Warehouse, Mt Maunganui: November 30 between 9.45am and 11am.

Paper Plus Pāpāmoa Plaza: December 1 between 12.45pm and 2.15pm

Life Pharmacy Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Bayfair Shopping Centre, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Mecca Maxima Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.