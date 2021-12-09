Letters to the editor: On vaccination, New Zealand is actually not divided

More than 90 per cent of eligible Kiwis have had at least one Covid-19 vaccination. Photo / Getty Images

Luke Kirkness is wrong when he describes New Zealand as a divided country (Opinion, December 7).

As at December 7, 93.3 per cent of the eligible population has had at least one vaccine shot and we are closing in on 90 per cent for both.

There are thus less than 7 per cent who have either been unable to access vaccination or have chosen not to do so.

They are more at risk of contracting the virus and also of infecting others.

The overwhelming majority, therefore, deserves protection from this miserable minority.

This is not a division.

Ian Thomas

Ōtumoetai

City entrance looking scruffy

The drive into Tauranga is most welcoming, across the harbour bridge or alongside the estuary.

That is until you approach the roundabout at Elizabeth St.

What an embarrassment.

There is litter everywhere just waiting to blow into the waterways. The roundabout that should be such a welcome to the city with its flag flying is scruffy and full of weeds.

This is a prime spot for interesting planting and a spot of colour. Come on council we need to get the basics right.

Sharon Houghton

Ōtumoetai

