Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Family lived with positive case for two weeks and didn't catch it

6 minutes to read
Shakyra Bachop-Mauger, 11, is believed to have caught Covid-19 after hugging an unvaccinated adult at a family dinner. Photo / Supplied

Shakyra Bachop-Mauger, 11, is believed to have caught Covid-19 after hugging an unvaccinated adult at a family dinner. Photo / Supplied

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Three vaccinated people spent two weeks in a house with an 11-year-old with Covid-19 and did not catch it, her mother says.

Pāpāmoa mother Joanne Gates told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend her family's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.