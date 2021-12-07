Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Five new cases in BOP, one in Rotorua, school confirms case, new locations of interest

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Covid in our region

There are five new Covid-19 community cases in the Bay of Plenty and one new case in the Lakes District Health Board region today.

The Bay of Plenty cases are all in Tauranga and the Lakes case is in Rotorua. Contacts are being identified and will be contacted for testing and isolation advice.

Public health staff are currently interviewing the cases to determine links to existing cases. Bay of Plenty DHB has added additional testing capacity in Tauranga and is urging anyone in the area, who may have any symptoms, to get tested.

There is currently one case in Tauranga Hospital.

There are 90 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and 74 people in hospital.

Of those in hospital, six are in ICU.

Maungatapu School confirms Covid positive case

A student at Maungatapu School in Tauranga has tested positive for Covid-19.

Maungatapu School principal Tane Bennett said on the primary school's Facebook page it had been notified of the case within the school community this afternoon.

"Today we received the news that no school wanted to receive, that we have a confirmed Covid -19 case amongst one of our students."

The child was infectious at Maungatapu School from Friday, December 3, when they were at school.

Read more here.

Rotorua supermarket, Tauranga laundromat named as new locations of interest

A Rotorua supermarket and Tauranga Laundromat has been named as a new locations of interest.

Anyone who was at Countdown Fairy Springs Rotorua on November 30 between 6pm and 9pm needs to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Anyone who was at Tumble Laundromat Tauranga at 184 Cameron Rd on November 30 between 3.45pm and 5.15pm and 6.05pm and 7:20pm need to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Tenpin Tauranga 'high risk' location of interest

Tenpin Tauranga on Thirteenth Avenue has been named as a high risk location of interest.

Anyone there on November 30 between 10.45 am and 2pm needs to self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

Tenpin Tauranga duty manager Dayna Haylock said they were still operating as normal despite being named as a location of interest.

"I'm a little bit nervous but there's not too much you can really do. It's just one of those things you've just got to carry on with life and I'm just hoping it doesn't affect our business too much.

"No-one is able to enter without [the vaccine pass], masks are mandatory, we're still social distancing when we can."

Other new Tauranga locations of interest have been announced.

The Warehouse Cameron Rd on November 30 between 5.15pm and 6.30pm. Self monitor.

Others are Fourteenth Avenue Dairy on November 30 from 1pm to 3pm, and Pak n' Save, Cameron Rd, that same day from 6.15pm to 8.15pm.

People who were at the locations of interest in the specified times are urged to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

The Ministry of Health has advised people who were at this location during those times to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

They are also urged to record their visit on the Ministry of Health's website or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can be in touch.

Locations of interest

December 8 update:

Tumble Laundromat Tauranga November 30 between 3.45pm and 5.15pm. 6.05pm and 7:20pm.

Countdown Fairy Springs Rotorua. November 30. 6pm - 9pm.

Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

December 7:

Tenpin Tauranga. November 30.10.45 am - 2pm. Self-isolate

The Warehouse Cameron Rd. November 30. 5.15pm and 6.30pm. Self monitor.

Fourteenth Avenue Dairy. November 30. 1pm to 3pm.

Pak n' Save, Cameron Rd. November 30. 6.15pm to 8.15pm.

December 6 update

High risk: Tauranga Central Police Station. Sunday December 5. 2.44pm-3pm: Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five.

December 5 update

Tauranga and Mount Maunganui

St Mary's Anglican Church Mt Maunganui: December 1 between 10.30am and 1.45pm

New World Gate Pa: December 1 between 1.15pm and 4pm.

PaK'nSave Cameron Rd Tauranga: December 1 between 1.15pm and 4pm.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

December 4 update

Tauranga, Te Puke and Mount Maunganui

Maketu Landing Dairy Maketu: November 28 between 7.19am and 8.39am

St Vincent De Paul Tauranga Op Shop: November 29 between 2.30pm and 4.40pm.

Te Puke New World: December 1 between 12.12pm and 1.59pm.

Waipuna Hospice Shop Te Puke: December 2 between 1.47pm and 3.02pm

Countdown Te Puke: December 2 between 2pm and 3.15pm.

New World Supermarket, Gate Pa: December 1 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

Bridgestone Tyres, Te Puke: December 1 between 9.54am and 11.04am

Bethlehem Baptist Church Bethlehem: November 29 between 9am and 11.30am

Tauranga Hospital Emergency Department Tauranga: November 29 between 3.45pm and 5pm.

Te Puke Home Cookery Te Puke: December 1 between 9.49am and 10.54am.

Countdown Pāpāmoa: November 30 between 2.30pm and 8pm.

Cameron Rd Dairy Tauranga: November 29 between 2.20pm and 3.45pm.

Advantage Tyres Te Puke: December 1 between 11.51am and 12.21pm.

Bunnings Warehouse Mt Maunganui: November 27 between 12pm and 2.10pm.

The Warehouse Pāpāmoa, Pāpāmoa Beach: November 26 between 1.45pm and 3.30pm.

Supercheap Auto Mount Maunganui: November 27 between 12.15pm and 2pm.

Doug Jarvis Butcher & Deli Pāpāmoa Beach: November 26 between 1.15pm and 3.30pm.

Pāpāmoa Library: November 30 between 1.15pm and 4pm

Gull Te Puke: November 26 between 8.30am and 9.30am

Z Central Parade Mount Maunganui: November 23 and 24 between 4.45am and 7am.

JB Hi-Fi Bayfair Mount Maunganui: December 1 between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Farmers Bayfair Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Bendon Outlet Fashion Island, Pāpāmoa: November 30 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

Bunnings Warehouse, Mt Maunganui: November 30 between 9.45am and 11am.

Paper Plus Pāpāmoa Plaza: December 1 between 12.45pm and 2.15pm

Life Pharmacy Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Bayfair Shopping Centre, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Mecca Maxima Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.