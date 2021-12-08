Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Mount Maunganui restaurant 'high risk' location of interest

Daily Covid community cases continued a positive downward trend with case numbers dropping under the 100 mark for another day on Wednesday. Video / Alex Burton / Mark Mitchell / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig

Covid in our region

• Bay of Plenty businesses struggling with customers hostile to vaccine passport mandate

• Rotorua businesses struggling with abusive customers over vaccine mandate

• No council decision yet on vaccine passes in Kawerau and Ōpōtiki

• Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare gets booster shot in Kawerau

A Mount Maunganui restaurant has been named as a 'high risk' location of interest.

Anyone who was at Kwangchow Restaurant Mount Maunganui on December 3 between 11.30am and 10.15pm, December 4 between 11.15am and 10.15pm and December 5 between 11am and 6pm should self-isolate, test immediately and on day five.

Other new locations include Mitre 10 Mega Tauranga on Cameron Rd on December 5 8.45am - 10am, and MIDAS Tauranga on Cameron Rd on December 3 between 7.45am and 8.30am.

Wednesday cases

There were five new Covid-19 community cases in the Bay of Plenty and one new case in the Lakes District Health Board region on Wednesday.

The Bay of Plenty cases are all in Tauranga and the Lakes case is in Rotorua. Contacts are being identified and will be contacted for testing and isolation advice.

Public health staff are currently interviewing the cases to determine links to existing cases. Bay of Plenty DHB has added additional testing capacity in Tauranga and is urging anyone in the area, who may have any symptoms, to get tested.

There is currently one case in Tauranga Hospital.

There are 90 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and 74 people in hospital.

Of those in hospital, six are in ICU.

Locations of interest

December 9 update:

Countdown Papamoa. * Dec 4. 7.45pm - 9pm

City Sports Bar Tauranga. Nov 30. 5.45pm -7pm

Brookfield Hot Bread Shop Tauranga. Dec 4. 12.30pm- 1pm

The Orchard Thieves Pizza Welcome Bay. Dec 4. 5.30pm -6.45pm

December 8:

Kwangchow Restaurant Mount Maunganui. December 3 between 11.30am and 10.15pm, December 4 between 11.15am and 10.15pm and December 5 between 11am and 6pm.

Mitre 10 Mega Tauranga. December 5 8.45am to 10am.

MIDAS Tauranga. December 3 7.45am and 8.30am.

Tumble Laundromat Tauranga November 30 between 3.45pm and 5.15pm. 6.05pm and 7:20pm.

Countdown Fairy Springs Rotorua. November 30. 6pm - 9pm.

Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

December 7:

Tenpin Tauranga. November 30.10.45 am - 2pm. Self-isolate

The Warehouse Cameron Rd. November 30. 5.15pm and 6.30pm. Self monitor.

Fourteenth Avenue Dairy. November 30. 1pm to 3pm.

Pak n' Save, Cameron Rd. November 30. 6.15pm to 8.15pm.

December 6 update

High risk: Tauranga Central Police Station. Sunday December 5. 2.44pm-3pm: Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five.

December 5 update

Tauranga and Mount Maunganui

St Mary's Anglican Church Mt Maunganui: December 1 between 10.30am and 1.45pm

New World Gate Pa: December 1 between 1.15pm and 4pm.

PaK'nSave Cameron Rd Tauranga: December 1 between 1.15pm and 4pm.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

December 4 update

Tauranga, Te Puke and Mount Maunganui

Maketu Landing Dairy Maketu: November 28 between 7.19am and 8.39am

St Vincent De Paul Tauranga Op Shop: November 29 between 2.30pm and 4.40pm.

Te Puke New World: December 1 between 12.12pm and 1.59pm.

Waipuna Hospice Shop Te Puke: December 2 between 1.47pm and 3.02pm

Countdown Te Puke: December 2 between 2pm and 3.15pm.

New World Supermarket, Gate Pa: December 1 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

Bridgestone Tyres, Te Puke: December 1 between 9.54am and 11.04am

Bethlehem Baptist Church Bethlehem: November 29 between 9am and 11.30am

Tauranga Hospital Emergency Department Tauranga: November 29 between 3.45pm and 5pm.

Te Puke Home Cookery Te Puke: December 1 between 9.49am and 10.54am.

Countdown Pāpāmoa: November 30 between 2.30pm and 8pm.

Cameron Rd Dairy Tauranga: November 29 between 2.20pm and 3.45pm.

Advantage Tyres Te Puke: December 1 between 11.51am and 12.21pm.

Bunnings Warehouse Mt Maunganui: November 27 between 12pm and 2.10pm.

The Warehouse Pāpāmoa, Pāpāmoa Beach: November 26 between 1.45pm and 3.30pm.

Supercheap Auto Mount Maunganui: November 27 between 12.15pm and 2pm.

Doug Jarvis Butcher & Deli Pāpāmoa Beach: November 26 between 1.15pm and 3.30pm.

Pāpāmoa Library: November 30 between 1.15pm and 4pm

Gull Te Puke: November 26 between 8.30am and 9.30am

Z Central Parade Mount Maunganui: November 23 and 24 between 4.45am and 7am.

JB Hi-Fi Bayfair Mount Maunganui: December 1 between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Farmers Bayfair Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Bendon Outlet Fashion Island, Pāpāmoa: November 30 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

Bunnings Warehouse, Mt Maunganui: November 30 between 9.45am and 11am.

Paper Plus Pāpāmoa Plaza: December 1 between 12.45pm and 2.15pm

Life Pharmacy Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Bayfair Shopping Centre, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Mecca Maxima Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

