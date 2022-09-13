Puppies available for adoption through Tauranga SPCA. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga is facing a "non-stop" influx of abandoned puppies, with Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis being pegged as contributing factors.

The number of dogs and puppies at Tauranga SPCA was already "above the average" at 31, with the youngest about eight weeks old.

Centre manager Andrea Crompton said it was "heartbreaking" to see so many puppies and dogs abandoned.

Andrea Crompton, SPCA Tauranga centre manager. Photo / Mead Norton

"When they are in the care of the SPCA, they get a good life, but ultimately we want them to be able to go homes that can love them 24/7 and take the best care of them," Crompton said.

"We do what we can, but... a dog should be in a home, not in a shelter."

She said it was "hard to pinpoint [the cause of the increase] to one thing", but one big factor was owners not desexing their animals.

This can lead to unwanted litters that were abandoned or dropped at shelters.

"You think it's [an unwanted pregnancy] not going to happen to your dogs," but it can, and will, she said.

"People are struggling out there so... people struggle to get their animals spayed."

Crompton recommended anyone having trouble finding money for desexing their animals get in touch with a vet to see what payment options were available.

Galina Turisheva, chairperson of the All Paws Count Murupara animal rescue, said the flow of abandoned puppies had been "non-stop" since they opened just over five years ago.

As she was being interviewed by the Bay of Plenty Times, Turisheva received a message from a Kawerau rescue asking for help with 10 puppies that had been found in a dog trap.

She'd also picked up four six-month-old puppies the previous day from the Thames pound.

Turisheva's trust operates in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

"We have a population with a very low income... For them, to desex their dogs is not a priority".

"Another thing is the rental situation - the landlord's not willing to allow people to have the dogs or the puppies... the landlords give them an ultimatum, you know - remove the puppy or remove yourself.

"It all comes [down] to dollar signs."

The trust runs a desexing programme to help bring the population down.

"We have been screaming ever since we started our rescue - desexing, desexing, desexing, and desexing. There is no other way of controlling [the dog population]."

She said the area was big on hunting, and people thought desexing the dogs would take away their hunting instinct.

"The mentality of people has to change as well... we can desex one dog, and they go and get another three."

She said the efforts of their desexing programme was starting to make a difference.

Tauranga City Council's team leader of animal services Brent Lincoln said there were 1834 unregistered dogs in the area.

The council's dog registration fee in 2019/2020 was $82, but this had risen to $97 for 2022/2023.

Owners of unregistered dogs will receive a $300 infringement.

Lincoln said the Tauranga Pound did not take on puppies as it was not a suitable environment. The council arranged for the SPCA or another rescue group to care for them.

"We have noticed more puppies around this year than in previous years."

Lincoln said he noticed "a range of factors and economic times" having an impact on the number of abandoned dogs in the area.

"Part of the problem appears to be, people who got a dog for companionship during the Covid lockdown can no longer care for them as they return to full-time work and are away from home, and they are abandoning these dogs.

"There also seems to be a higher than usual number of puppies, which may reflect that many of the dogs out there aren't neutered," Lincoln said.

Anyone wanting to help the SPCA were encouraged to get in touch with the local office about donating or becoming foster parents.