Bay of Plenty Times

Why not adopt? Giving a rescue dog a home can make you feel like a 'hero'

8 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

KEY POINTS:

  • Expert trainer Misha Gildenberger wants to encourage people to adopt not shop for dogs. Purchasing doesn't guarantee that a dog will be perfect without proper training, she says, adding that the feeling you get from

