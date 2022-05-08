Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Matakana Island's growing cat colony sparks call for support

5 minutes to read
The 75-year-old spent his pension money on cat food. Photo / Supplied

The 75-year-old spent his pension money on cat food. Photo / Supplied

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

An elderly man is using money from his pension to feed a growing colony of cats on Matakana Island.

This comes as an animal rescue service calls on the public to help rehome cats or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.