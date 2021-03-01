Covid 19 coronavirus: Tauranga loses netball tests following change in alert levels

The Silver Ferns were due to play the Australian Diamonds on Saturday and Sunday. Photo / Paul Greenwood

Two international netball tests due to be played in Tauranga this weekend are the latest in a set of sporting scalps the new Covid-19 restrictions have taken away from the city.

The Silver Ferns were due to play the Australian Diamonds on Saturday and Sunday but the games will instead be played in Christchurch.

The two teams will first meet at Christchurch Arena tonight and tomorrow as scheduled but crowds will not be permitted due to the alert level being at 2.

Public gatherings must not have more than 100 people present and people are asked to maintain a 2m distance from others in public.

To help minimise travel, the two matches of the Constellation Cup series set for Tauranga this weekend will also be played in Christchurch.

"The change in alert levels means we must follow the Ministry of Health guidelines regarding mass gatherings, which does not allow us to play in front of a crowd," Netball New Zealand (NNZ) chief executive Jennie Wyllie said.

"Our sporting landscape has changed and we must adapt and change with it.

"However, the priority for us will however always be the safety and wellbeing of the athletes, fans and all of those involved in the Cadbury Netball Series."

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie. Photo / Michael Bradley

The lack of travel was being based on protecting the safety of players, management, and staff involved in all four tests.

Yesterday, New Zealand Cricket announced the Bay Oval's matches between the Black Caps and Australia, and the White Ferns and England would be played behind closed doors in Wellington.

Friday's matches at Eden Park had already been moved to Wellington.

Sunday's matches were due to be the first sell-out at the Mount Maunganui-based sports facility. All ticket holders will be refunded.

Those who purchased tickets for the netball Test matches would be contacted by Ticketek which will provide a full refund.

The Constellation Cup matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 3 and delayed on Prime.

2021 Constellation Cup

Tuesday, March 2 at 7.15pm

Wednesday, March 3 at 7.15pm

Saturday, March 6 at 4.15pm

Sunday, March 7 at 3.15pm