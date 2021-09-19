Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Toi Ohomai students stood down after leaving Auckland to attend class in Tauranga

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Three students were stood down and told to self-isolate after leaving Auckland to attend classes at the Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology's Windermere campus in Tauranga.

Toi Ohomai chief executive Leon Fourie confirmed the students were at the Tauranga campus on three days and attended four classes this past week.

"As soon as we found out, they were stood down," he said.

"Prior to leaving Auckland, the students contacted the Ministry of Health for guidance, produced negative Covid tests, and relevant documents to border staff, and were permitted to travel through.

"As soon as Toi Ohomai was made aware of the students' travel history, as a precautionary measure, they were immediately stood down from class and instructed to self-isolate at home."

All three students returned negative Covid-19 tests on Saturday.

"As an additional precaution, the students will not be returning to campus until 14 days since they arrived in Tauranga," Fourie said.

Police also confirmed the students had travelled to Tauranga from Auckland.

A police spokesperson said officers spoke to the group and no further action from police was required.

The Bay of Plenty Times has contacted the Bay of Plenty District Health Board for comment.