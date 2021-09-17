Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Two Baywide Rugby finals cancelled as played self-isolates

The Premier 2 final between Rotoiti and Rangataua and the Premier 2 Development final between Rangataua and Marist St Michaels have both been cancelled. Photo / File

Two Bay of Plenty Rugby men's finals have been cancelled.

The Premier 2 final between Rotoiti and Rangataua and the Premier 2 Development final between Rangataua and Marist St Michaels have both been cancelled overnight.

The games were two of the Farmlands Baywide Premier Rugby finals set for today, after the original date was postponed due to lockdown.

In a press release, Bay of Plenty Rugby said a player from one of the clubs was a casual contact of one of the locations of interest released yesterday.

Uppercrust Bakery and BP Tauriko were named as locations of interest yesterday, Z petrol station in Mount Maunganui was named as a location of interest today.

The release said the player got tested, notified the team manager and is self-isolating for the next 14 days while he waits for the result.

The player wore a mask when he visited the location of interest and scanned in using the covid tracer app.

The Bay of Plenty Rugby Union and all three clubs involved unilaterally decided that people's health and well-being was more important than playing a club rugby final.

The Bay of Plenty Rugby Competitions and Emergency Committee will decide next week what to do with the trophies.

Rangataua chairwoman Erin Gardiner the executive committee were all uncomfortable with the game going ahead and made the late last night.

"We are absolutely convinced we've made the right decision."

Marist St Michaels chairman Greg Temple said they "really feel for the Rotoiti and Rangataua clubs".

"They've put in a lot of mahi [work] to get to where they are. We also 100 per cent support their decision."

Rotoiti Premier 2 Men's head coach Victoria Grant said Rotoiti is a small community and it was too much of a risk should there be an outbreak.

"We applaud the player and his courage and honesty for doing the right thing and coming forward and to the club for being open and honest."

Bay of Plenty Rugby community rugby manager Pat Rae said while it would be nice to play rugby on this "gorgeous" day, the Delta strain was highly infectious.

"We must all ensure we do what we can to stamp it out."

The Premier 1 Men's match being played at Puarenga Park between Whakarewarewa and Tauranga Sports and the Premier 1 Development match being played at Murray Salt Stadium between Te Puke and Tauranga Sports will still go ahead.

Rae said the Tauranga Sports bubble all have to wear a mask at the match and strictly adhere to their level 2 restrictions and protocols.

This included parking in your designated area and watch from your bubble area."

Games being played at Alert Level 2:

• No public access is permitted at any of the finals of the games under Alert Level 2.

• The host clubs have developed their Level 2 Covid-19 Safety Plans and made arrangements with their opposition to cater for team bubbles, which cannot exceed 100 people.

• The Premier 1 Final will be live-streamed for free on the Bay of Plenty Rugby Facebook page.

• If you have been to any of the locations of interest listed on the Ministry of Health website, you must get a COVID test and self isolate immediately. Do not attend any of the Baywide Finals if you have any of the following:

- Awaiting a test result

- Have been to any of the locations of interest on the days and between the times listed on the Ministry of Health website

- If you have any Covid Symptoms